Free Fire Academy Ring event: Style Academy Bundle, Trend Academy Bundle, and more

Free Fire Academy Ring is a new event that has been added to the battle royale title, and it offers the players with several themed rewards. The main attractions of the particular Luck Royale are the Style Academy and Trend Academy Bundles, which players can equip on the male and female characters, respectively. As usual, they will have to spend diamonds to draw the items from the prize pool.
With the event only operating for one week, players must make their minds up on whether or not they wish to get the available rewards. Check out the section below to find all the other details about the Free Fire Academy Ring event.
Free Fire Academy Ring event guide
Free Fire Academy Ring event commenced on June 6, 2024, and it will remain active until June 12, 2024. There are several rewards up for grabs and players can shell out the in-game currency to withdraw them. Each spin will cost them 20 diamonds, whereas the developers have priced a collection of 10+1 spins at 200 diamonds.
The following is the detailed prize pool of the Free Fire Academy Ring event:
- Style Academy Bundle
- Trend Academy Bundle
- Gloo Wall – Bam, Boo, Meow
- Crown Academy Band
- Cat Academy Band
- 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 1x Universal Ring Token
Players will be able to exchange the Universal Ring Tokens to redeem any one of their preferred rewards. Thus, even if users fail to get the items directly through the spins, they can use the tokens and acquire them.
The details of the new event's exchange section are provided below:
- Style Academy Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens
- Trend Academy Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens
- Gloo Wall – Bam, Boo, Meow: 100x Universal Ring Tokens
- Crown Academy Band: 60x Universal Ring Tokens
- Cat Academy Band: 60x Universal Ring Tokens
- Skyboard – Ace Academy: 35x Universal Ring Tokens
- Grenade – Explosion Academy: 35x Ring Universal Tokens
- Style Academy Avatar: 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Trend Academy Avatar: 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- AN94 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Tagger Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token
Since the Universal Ring Tokens don’t expire, players could end up saving them. Later on, they will be able to use them in future Ring-based events inside the game.
