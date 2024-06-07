Free Fire Academy Ring event: Style Academy Bundle, Trend Academy Bundle, and more

Free Fire Academy Ring is a new event that has been added to the battle royale title, and it offers the players with several themed rewards. The main attractions of the particular Luck Royale are the Style Academy and Trend Academy Bundles, which players can equip on the male and female characters, respectively. As usual, they will have to spend diamonds to draw the items from the prize pool.

With the event only operating for one week, players must make their minds up on whether or not they wish to get the available rewards. Check out the section below to find all the other details about the Free Fire Academy Ring event.

Free Fire Academy Ring event guide

This is the Free Fire Academy Ring event in the game (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Academy Ring event commenced on June 6, 2024, and it will remain active until June 12, 2024. There are several rewards up for grabs and players can shell out the in-game currency to withdraw them. Each spin will cost them 20 diamonds, whereas the developers have priced a collection of 10+1 spins at 200 diamonds.

The following is the detailed prize pool of the Free Fire Academy Ring event:

Style Academy Bundle

Trend Academy Bundle

Gloo Wall – Bam, Boo, Meow

Crown Academy Band

Cat Academy Band

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

Players will be able to exchange the Universal Ring Tokens to redeem any one of their preferred rewards. Thus, even if users fail to get the items directly through the spins, they can use the tokens and acquire them.

Details of the exchange (Image via Garena)

The details of the new event's exchange section are provided below:

Style Academy Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Trend Academy Bundle: 150x Universal Ring Tokens

Gloo Wall – Bam, Boo, Meow: 100x Universal Ring Tokens

Crown Academy Band: 60x Universal Ring Tokens

Cat Academy Band: 60x Universal Ring Tokens

Skyboard – Ace Academy: 35x Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade – Explosion Academy: 35x Ring Universal Tokens

Style Academy Avatar: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Trend Academy Avatar: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

AN94 Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Tagger Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

Since the Universal Ring Tokens don’t expire, players could end up saving them. Later on, they will be able to use them in future Ring-based events inside the game.

