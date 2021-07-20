Free Fire advance server for OB29 update: Download start date and more details

Garena Free Fire is constantly updated with new features, and bugs are fixed to improve the gameplay experience. The Advance Server is released a few weeks before the final update is released into the game. On it, users can have a glance at most of the features.

Since the Free Fire Advance Server is a specific and separate application, it can be played without deleting the global version of the game. To access the server, an Activation Code needs to be entered. Moreover, reporting bugs and glitches to the developers may provide an opportunity to get free diamonds.

Download and more information about Free Fire OB29 Advance Server

Download start date and more

Download for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server starts on July 21st (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB29 Advance Server downloads will commence on July 21st, i.e., tomorrow. It is only for the Android platform, and the APK file for the server will be made available on its official website.

The timeline has also been revealed, i.e., the start and end date of the Advance Server. It will start on July 22nd and will last for a week until July 29th. The progress from it doesn’t carry over to the game’s global version.

Registration

Stated below are the steps that can be followed to register for the Free Fire OB29 Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the Free Fire Advance Server website. Players can click this link to get redirected.

Step 2: Next, they need to press the “Login Facebook” and log in using their accounts.

Users must press the "Login Facebook" button (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Upon doing so, a form will appear asking them to fill in their profile, including the details like the name, phone number and e-mail address.

All the required information has to be entered to fill in the profile (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Click the “Join Now” button after entering the information to complete the registration process.

The user's application will be reviewed by the developers and selected ones will be provided with the Free Fire Advance Server's Activation Code.

