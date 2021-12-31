Free Fire Advance Server for OB32 update: Registration, closing time, APK download date, and more details

The Free Fire Advance Server is highly valued in the community since it allows players to access features that have not yet been integrated into the game. Thus, there is a new wave of excitement among the gamers with every Advance Server's release.

With the start of Free Fire OB32 Advance server registration, gamers are looking forward to its release, just a few days away. However, not every user will be eligible to test new features like the mandatory Activation Code. Players will have to register to get the code required to access the client.

All you need to know about the Free Fire OB32 Advance Server

Registration

The Free Fire OB32 Advance Server registration is already underway and gamers should not waste time and they should head directly to the official website for the same:

Step 1: Gamers need to visit the Free Fire Advance Server website using this link.

Step 2: After landing on the given webpage, users must sign up through Facebook or Google account.

Users need to set up the profile (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Players will then have to set up their profile by entering their phone number, email ID, and name.

The developers will contact the selected users and provide them with the Activation Code. If gamers have not received it yet, they will have to wait for a response.

Note: Players are not guaranteed an Activation Code even after registration.

Opening and closing date

Users will.be able to access the client from 6 January onwards (Image via Free Fire)

The Free Fire OB32 Advance Server timeline was revealed on the official website. The specifics are:

Scheduled start date: 6 January 2022

Scheduled end date: 13 January 2022

Note: There might be a slight change in the exact dates.

APK download date and steps

The download for Free Fire OB32 Advance Server will begin on the start/opening date of the server. Gamers can follow these steps:

Step 1: Users need to visit the Advance Server website and sign in with the account used to sign up.

The download will start on 6 January (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, they can press the APK download button to get the file.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 3: Once the download is complete, players can boot up Advance Server and enter the activation code.

Edited by Srijan Sen