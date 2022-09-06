Free Fire Advance Server September 2022: How to play OB36 features on Android

Garena usually takes around two months to push patch updates for its battle royale game Free Fire and its MAX variant. The developers released the current OB35 version in July 2022, and the upcoming OB36 update is expected to roll out later this month. While most users will have to wait a few more days to experience the features of the September update, a select few can get a glimpse of what's to come even sooner.

Players can check out the ongoing Advance Server program to take a peek at the unreleased OB36 content. They will need to register for the testing phase, use the direct download link for the APK client, and get the Activation code to access the OB36 Advance Server. However, only a limited number of users will be able to join.

Listed below is a step-by-step guide on how to experience OB36 features on Android via the Advance Server.

Free Fire OB36: Registration process, download link, and how to get Activation Code for Advance Server (September 2022)

The official website for the Advance Server program (Image via Garena)

The OB36 Advance Server was launched on September 1, 2022, and will remain online until September 8. Players might still have a chance of completing the registration and getting the Activation Code.

Gamers can follow this step-by-step guide for the registration process for the Free Fire Advance Server (September 2022):

Step 1: Players need to copy and paste the following direct link for the official website of the Advance Server Program in their web browser:

https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Direct download link for the Android users (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Users should choose either Facebook or Google (Gmail) to log in to the official website. Players should link their selected account to their Free Fire/FF MAX Player ID.

Players who use a guest account to log in to the game should bind their Player ID to either Facebook or Gmail/Google in the game's settings.

Step 3: Clicking on login will redirect users to the registration page, where they must fill in their "Active Email" and tap on the "Join!" button. Once users have joined the program, their registration will be successful, and the site will redirect them to the download page.

Users will now only need to log in with the social media account they had chosen in "Step 2."

Activation Code for the Advance Server (Image via Garena)

Step 4: On the download page, users will get the following options/details:

Activation code alongside a copy button.

A direct download link for the Free Fire OB36 Advance Server APK Client

Profile

Bug Report

FAQs

Users can tap on the direct download link to initiate the installation process (file size of 766 MB) and copy the Activation Code, which they will have to use to unlock the Advance Server. Once the APK is installed, users must use the guest account to log in and paste the Activation Code in the given box to access the Advance Server.

The Free Fire OB36 Advance Server has shown off a few upcoming features fans can't wait to get their hands on. With just a short wait left, fans will soon be able to join the action.

