Free Fire Aim for the Head event: Get free Cheerful Bunny Parachute

Free Fire Aim for the Head is the latest event added to the battle royale game to keep players occupied as they await the highly anticipated OB43 update. One of the rewards for meeting the requirements set during the event is the Cheerful Bunny Parachute skin. Besides this cosmetic, there are other rewards that fans will be able to acquire.

Free Fire Aim for the Head will only run for a couple of days, and players must quickly meet the requirements and obtain the freebies.

Free Fire Aim for the Head event guide

The event will run for a few days (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Aim for the Head event commenced on January 16, 2024, and will run until January 19, 2024. As its name might suggest, it tasks players with acquiring a specific number of headshot kills in the game. Upon meeting its requirements, they will receive the free Cheerful Bunny Parachute skin and the other available FF rewards.

The exact specifics of the event are outlined below:

Get seven headshots inside the game: Get a free Titanium Weapon Loot Crate

Get 15 headshots inside the game: Get a free Cheerful Bunny Parachute or 3x Gold Royale Vouchers (Expiry date: February 29, 2024)

Given that Garena has not explicitly mentioned any game mode, players can go ahead and play any one of them to complete the requirements. With the event running till January 19, 2024, those who actively play the game should easily be able to accomplish the tasks. Most players should be able to hit 15 headshots in five to six Clash Squad matches.

Players who aren’t interested in the Cheerful Bunny Parachute can opt for the 3x Gold Royale Vouchers. The specific vouchers can be used in the Gold Royale to withdraw rewards.

Open the loot crate for these rewards (Image via Garena)

Meanwhile, the Titanium Weapon Loot Crate can be opened to receive the following exclusive gun skins:

Titanium MP40

Steel Winds UMP

Silver Bullet M14

Divine Explosion M79

It must be noted that players aren’t guaranteed to receive the permanent variants of these skins. The loot crates also provide 15-day, seven-day, three-day, and 24-hour trial variants.

How to claim free rewards from the Free Fire Aim for the Head event

Once you have met the requirements of the Free Fire Aim for the Head event, you can follow the steps below to claim the rewards:

Step 1: Open the game and click on the “Events” icon. It is located on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Select the Aim for the Head event under the “Activities” section.

Step 3: Tap on the “Claim” button located next to the rewards.

Once you have obtained the Cheerful Bunny Parachute, equip it from the “Vault” section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.