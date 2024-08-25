Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring rewards: MP5 - Aurora Oni, AN94 - Wildfire Bolt, and more

Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring is a new Luck Royale that Garena introduced in August 2024, offering players the perfect opportunity to obtain gun skins. There are a total of four skins offered as grand prizes: MP5 – Aurora Oni, AN94 – Wildfire Bolt, MP5 – Rogue Lava, and AN94 – Twilight Bolt. Besides these, the developers have also provided several other skins through the event's exchange section.

Like all other Ring-based events, you make spins by spending diamonds for a shot at receiving the items. Since the skins not only improve the appearance but also enhance the stats, obtaining them is a good choice.

Further details on the Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring are provided in the section below.

Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring guide

Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring will operate for over two weeks (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring commenced on August 24, 2024, and will operate until September 8, 2024. The event provides players with the perfect opportunity to get exclusive gun skins like the MP5 – Aurora Oni and the AN94 – Wildfire Bolt.

Trending

To make a spin, you will have to spend 20 diamonds. A collection of 10+1 spins will cost you 200 diamonds. After making a spin, a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.

Listed below are all the items featured in the Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring prize pool:

MP5 – Aurora Oni

AN94 – Wildfire Bolt

MP5 – Rogue Lava

AN94 – Twilight Bolt

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

Universal Ring Tokens

Universal Ring Tokens can be used to redeem rewards from the event’s exchange section. Accordingly, if you fail to win the grand prizes, you can use these tokens to obtain them. Moreover, other skins are also offered via the exchange section that can be redeemed using the Universal Ring Tokens.

The event's exchange section (Image via Garena)

More details about the exchange section are provided below:

MP5 – Aurora Oni: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

MP5 – Rogue Lava: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

MP5 – Meta Lava: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

MP5 – Frozen Lava: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

MP5 – Jungle Lava: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

AN94 – Wildfire Bolt: 225x Universal Ring Tokens

AN94 – Twilight Bolt: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

AN94 – Tsunami Bolt: 200x Universal Ring Tokens

AN94 – Tornado Bolt: 175x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

The Universal Ring Tokens will carry onto future Ring-based events. As a result, you can also save and utilize them to get the desired rewards in the battle royale title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.