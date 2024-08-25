Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring rewards: MP5 - Aurora Oni, AN94 - Wildfire Bolt, and more

Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring is a new Luck Royale that Garena introduced in August 2024, offering players the perfect opportunity to obtain gun skins. There are a total of four skins offered as grand prizes: MP5 – Aurora Oni, AN94 – Wildfire Bolt, MP5 – Rogue Lava, and AN94 – Twilight Bolt. Besides these, the developers have also provided several other skins through the event's exchange section.
Like all other Ring-based events, you make spins by spending diamonds for a shot at receiving the items. Since the skins not only improve the appearance but also enhance the stats, obtaining them is a good choice.
Further details on the Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring are provided in the section below.
Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring guide
The Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring commenced on August 24, 2024, and will operate until September 8, 2024. The event provides players with the perfect opportunity to get exclusive gun skins like the MP5 – Aurora Oni and the AN94 – Wildfire Bolt.
To make a spin, you will have to spend 20 diamonds. A collection of 10+1 spins will cost you 200 diamonds. After making a spin, a random item from the prize pool will be withdrawn.
Listed below are all the items featured in the Free Fire AN94 x MP5 Ring prize pool:
- MP5 – Aurora Oni
- AN94 – Wildfire Bolt
- MP5 – Rogue Lava
- AN94 – Twilight Bolt
- 10x Universal Ring Tokens
- 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- 3x Universal Ring Tokens
- 2x Universal Ring Tokens
- 1x Universal Ring Token
- Universal Ring Tokens
Universal Ring Tokens can be used to redeem rewards from the event’s exchange section. Accordingly, if you fail to win the grand prizes, you can use these tokens to obtain them. Moreover, other skins are also offered via the exchange section that can be redeemed using the Universal Ring Tokens.
More details about the exchange section are provided below:
- MP5 – Aurora Oni: 225x Universal Ring Tokens
- MP5 – Rogue Lava: 225x Universal Ring Tokens
- MP5 – Meta Lava: 225x Universal Ring Tokens
- MP5 – Frozen Lava: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- MP5 – Jungle Lava: 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- AN94 – Wildfire Bolt: 225x Universal Ring Tokens
- AN94 – Twilight Bolt: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- AN94 – Tsunami Bolt: 200x Universal Ring Tokens
- AN94 – Tornado Bolt: 175x Universal Ring Tokens
- Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens
- Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens
- Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens
- Wasteland Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Hipster Bunny Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Frozen Platinum (MAC10 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Sound Crafter (AK47 + SVD) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens
- Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token
- Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token
The Universal Ring Tokens will carry onto future Ring-based events. As a result, you can also save and utilize them to get the desired rewards in the battle royale title.
