Free Fire APK download links under 50 MB: Real or fake?

Free Fire's popularity has soared to new heights in recent years, with the graph of their player base pointing upward. Its latest update was released about a month back and has brought in numerous significant changes to the battle royale title.

Some key changes include smaller game sizes and an improved download center. The game now weighs in at 401 MB on the Google Play Store, with gamers required to download additional materials based on their preferences inside the game.

The internet is flooded with hundreds of small APKs ranging in size from 50 to 60 MB. Thus, there is uncertainty among the players as to whether something of this sort is feasible or not.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid downloading or playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can play the MAX version.

Are Free Fire's 50 MB APK files fake or real?

50 MB files can be real (Image via Garena)

Players will find many sources offering Free Fire's APK file, which ranges from 50 to 60 MB and claims to provide a means to install the game without using up a lot of data.

Indeed, these files may be genuine, but they are essentially just the APK, and if individuals wish to play the game, they will also require an OBB file, which will require hundreds of megabytes of additional downloads.

Gamers will have the option to get the OBB within the game, i.e., after opening the app directly after the installation. Alternatively, they may manually download it and place it in the specified folder.

Use of any mod file will lead to ban (Image via Garena)

Even though these small-sized APKs may still be functional once they have downloaded the OBB, the files downloaded from untrusted sources will always constitute a security risk to the users. The APK may be malicious and contain a virus that may pose a substantial threat to the device.

Additionally, naïve gamers may unintentionally get an illegitimate or altered file from dubious sources, and their use is deemed cheating by Garena in any case. They may face severe repercussions, such as permanent account suspensions, if they unknowingly use the illegal file without the ability to appeal the decision.

Players download it from the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Hence, gamers are always advised to avoid downloading Free Fire's APK and OBB from untrusted sources. Instead, they may utilize the APK offered by the developers on the official website or use the Google Play Store.

