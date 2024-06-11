Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event: Arctic Blue Bundle, Warrior-o'-the-Wisp Bundle, and more

The leaks regarding Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring have turned out to be true, and the event has been recently added to the game. It offers the users an opportunity to acquire two premium costumes, in the form of the Arctic Blue Bundle and the Warrior-o'-the-Wisp Bundle. In addition to these two, the event features additional outfits as part of the exchange section, where the users can trade tokens and redeem rewards.

The Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring will operate for the next two weeks, and individuals who are interested in the costumes can spend diamonds for a shot at receiving them. More details on the newly commenced Luck Royale are provided in the following section.

Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event guide

The Ring event operates for the next two weeks (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring event was added to the battle royale title on June 10, 2024, and it will operate until June 23, 2024. As already mentioned above, the two primary grand prizes of the event are the Arctic Blue Bundle and the Warrior-o'-the-Wisp Bundle.

Every spin in this Luck Royale demands the players to shell out 20 diamonds. On the other hand, a collection of 10+1 spins is offered at 200 diamonds.

The prize pool of the event is listed below:

Arctic Blue Bundle

Warrior-o'-the-Wisp Bundle

100x Frozen Tokens

10x Frozen Tokens

5x Frozen Tokens

3x Frozen Tokens

2x Frozen Tokens

1x Frozen Token

The Frozen Tokens are special tokens that players can use in the exchange section to redeem their preferred items. It is worth specifying that the grand prizes aren’t included in the exchange.

Listed below are the details of the exchange section (Image via Garena)

The details of Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring’s exchange section are as follows:

Fighter-o’-the-Wisp Bundle: 225x Frozen Tokens

Ice Blue Bundle: 225x Frozen Tokens

Raging Violet Bundle: 200x Frozen Tokens

Royal Amethyst Bundle: 200x Frozen Tokens

Dark Ruby Bundle: 175x Frozen Tokens

Fiery Rose Bundle: 175x Frozen Tokens

Backpack – Collector-o’-the-Wisp: 50x Frozen Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Frozen Tokens

Room Card: 15x Frozen Tokens

Cube Fragments: 5x Frozen Tokens

MP40 – Golden Cracker Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frozen Tokens

SCAR Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frozen Tokens

Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frozen Tokens

Lava Lustre (Charge Buster + G18) Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Frozen Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Frozen Token

Supply Crate: 1x Frozen Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Frozen Token

Pocket Market: 1x Frozen Token

Bonfire: 1x Frozen Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Frozen Token

Secret Clue: 1x Frozen Token

Bounty Token: 1x Frozen Token

Since the Frozen Tokens won’t be useful for future Ring-based events, players are advised to use up all the tokens that they end up acquiring by making spins in the Free Fire Arctic x Wisp Ring. They can redeem any of the random rewards, depending on the number of tokens they possess.

