Free Fire Ban in India: BGMI fans share hilarious memes as the game gets banned

The recent ban of 54 apps by the Indian government led to a meme-fest on social media (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 15, 2022 01:41 AM IST
Feature

This year's Valentine's Day was heartbreaking for Indian Free Fire fans as their favorite Battle Royale shooter got blocked in the country. Garena Free Fire was one of 54 applications banned by the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and IT citing security reasons.

Although most apps were Chinese, the ban of Garena's BR shooter was surprising, considering its background. Earlier, Free Fire and its MAX variant were removed from the App Store, and the removal of the former from the Play Store sparked the ban rumors that came true on 14 February.

Free Fire's ban has led to a meme-fest among BGMI fans on social media

It was pretty unfortunate and disheartening for the fans of the popular BR shooter to encounter the game's ban. The development and suddenness of the situation were quite Déjà vu-Esque for the PUBG Mobile fans, who lost access to their beloved game back in 2020.

However, many BGMI (PUBG Mobile) fans took a dig at the ban of Garena's BR shooter. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the ban sparked a meme-fest on social media.

Here are some of the memes related to the ban of 54 apps in India:

1GB Ram mobile user who claimed themselves a pro GamerAfter Free fire ban :-#FreeFire #FreeFireBanned https://t.co/OyUCmceQAR
Free fire gets removed from play store also 🤯 #freefireban#freefireindia #freefire https://t.co/fyFn5FhQvh
Government has banned #FreeFire#FreeFireBanned #freefireban..Meanwhile parents ;- 😅 https://t.co/h9T4Cbj3NA
#FreeFireBannedFinally 😄 Good Decision taken by Government of India🙌🏻To remove this app from play store!!!#FreeFire #freefireban https://t.co/0B6TarbpwP

BGMI fans were quite creative in using famous meme templates.

#FreeFireBanned #freefireMeanwhile Pubg players to Free fire players https://t.co/AQpGGPjUF7
54 Chinese apps banned including #FreeFire #freefireban https://t.co/ulduhnJ7UN
#FreeFire ke 14 rightnow : https://t.co/f0RYyMMXDm
#FreeFireBanned #freefireMeanwhile Pubg players to Free fire players https://t.co/09EGsqEtfZ
Free fire has been banned in india #FreeFire https://t.co/iG4jyYZtai
The humble reaction of parents after Govt announces ban on 54 Chinese Apps including #FreeFire.👇😎🙏#freefireban #ChineseApps https://t.co/gBWGFb26ri

Some fans were quick to express their nostalgia regarding the PUBG Mobile ban.

#ChineseApps #FreeFireBanned #freefireMeanwhile Pubg players to Free fire players 😂😂 https://t.co/YLeVlRqgbt
Old PUBG players after hearing about #FreeFire ban: https://t.co/zE5foH9ZGg
#freefireban #54apps #ChineseApps #FreeFire Emotions of free fire players rn - https://t.co/t3WV9EWOqL
After free fire ban in india- #FreeFire #FreeFireBanned #freefireindia #ChineseappsBan https://t.co/HWIw1B1o9R
Relax #freefire fans #freefireban #garena #FreeFireMAX #PlayStore https://t.co/brk5OumBrL

The only positive for Garena's survival shooter fans is that the MAX variant is still accessible in India via Google Play. The probable reason behind the MAX version's availability is its exclusion from the list of banned apps. However, the same is still unavailable from Apple's App Store.

Although Free Fire is still working on some devices in India, it is wise for users to download the MAX variant. Players can continue to enjoy the in-game features of the BR shooter with its MAX version, as both games are essentially the same.

Players can read Garena's official updates regarding the ban in India by clicking here.

