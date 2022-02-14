Garena provides official update on Free Fire's ban in India [Exclusive]

Garena Free Fire has built a strong presence in the mobile battle royale market across the world, including in the Indian region as well. However, fans and players across the country have been quite upset over the past few days ever since the game was unexpectedly taken off app stores. Players who already had the game faced a troublesome time as well since they could not actually run the game.

Players had hoped that the game's removal from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store would be a one-time technical issue, but at the same time, many also feared that it might have been banned. This dread quickly became a reality when it was revealed that the game, along with 53 others, was suspended in the nation.

Garena’s official statement on Free Fire’s ban in India

This ban is similar to previous suspensions, which comprised games such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, and more. However, the former has successfully managed to return to India in a new avatar - BGMI.

Furthermore, for the players, Garena has issued an update on the current situation. The developer has told Sportskeeda:

“We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience.”

Since this began a few days ago, gamers have been anticipating the developer's response, and now that they have one, a great amount of their concerns will likely be soothed. As Garena continues to work on addressing the problem, gamers can look forward to further information regarding Free Fire's future in the country.

For the time being, Free Fire Max is not featured on the list of 54 banned applications, which means that users can technically still access and play this version. However, it is only accessible for download via the Google Play Store while it remains absent on the Apple App Store.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan