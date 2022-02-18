Free Fire banned in India: What we know so far, and what else players can play

The suspension of Free Fire came out of the blue to the game’s community, and players were left devastated when the news surfaced a few days ago. Since then, there have been a few developments, but there is still no transparency regarding what has transpired in recent days.

Subsequently, due to this issue, many Free Fire players have also been on the lookout for alternate games that they can play while they wait for the situation with their favorite title to be addressed.

What is known about the Free Fire ban so far?

The situation sbegan on 12 February, when gamers when initially unable to connect to the title on specific networks during the morning hours. Later that day, the battle royale game was pulled from both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, making it unavailable for users on Android and iOS platforms.

Finally, word of the ban came out during the afternoon of 14 February, with a list of 54 restricted apps being made public. It included a couple of other games as well, but surprisingly Free Fire MAX was not amongst them.

After the ban, Garena also provided a statement to update the players:

"We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience."

Alternatives for players to play instead of Free Fire

1) COD Mobile

The title by Activision offers exciting Multiplayer game modes like Hardpoint, TDM, and Frontline in company with the traditional Battle Royale that Free Fire players will be familiar with. It has been among the top options on the mobile platform since its release in 2019.

A wide array of firearms are available, and unique features such as Gunsmith ensure that individuals have a great gameplay experience.

2) PUBG New State

Another incredible choice is PUBG New State, which acts as a great alternative to Garena’s flagship title. The game was recently released in November 2021 and is based in the future year of 2051, with numerous futuristic aspects for the players to try out.

Consequently, users can undoubtedly enjoy the additions that Krafton has made, including the Extreme Battle Royale mode.

3) BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India or BGMI is the Indian remake of PUBG Mobile and was released in July 2021, around ten months after the initial ban against its parent game was announced. The game is specifically for Indian users and has established an enormous community alongside an active esports scene.

The battle royale title offers numerous maps, modes and more, ensuring an immersive experience.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan