Garena Free Fire ban in India: Official statement, ban date, time, and more

Numerous battle royale games are popular in India, with Free Fire being one of the most well-known titles in this category. The game has managed to secure an enormous community, which has also helped build up a booming esports scene.

However, with the recent announcement of a ban on the game, the playerbase has been totally devastated, and they have been searching for information on the game’s fate in the country. The following are the specifics of the event that took place on 14 February.

Details about Garena Free Fire’s ban in India

The official statement by Garena

Garena have provided an update (Image via Garena)

Players had been waiting for a reaction from the developer’s side ever since the announcement of the ban was made public. Finally, they got it, and the following is what Garena told Sportskeeda:

“We are aware that Free Fire is currently unavailable in the Google Play and iOS app stores in India and that the game is currently not operable for some users in the country. We are working to address this situation, and we apologize to our users for any inconvenience.”

Ban date and time

A list of 54 banned applications surfaced on 14 February around the afternoon period. It broke the hearts of millions of players across the nation. From that day, players have been researching the possibility of an unban in India as well as what will happen to their existing accounts.

Moreover, to the surprise of many, that list did not feature the name of the game's MAX version, which is pretty similar to that of the regular version.

More information

The servers of Free Fire are still running, and there is no clarity as to when they will be suspended. However, many users have instead downloaded the better variant and switched to continue their progress on their old accounts as there is no ban on the MAX version.

Gamers should patiently wait and see what unfolds in the coming few days.

