Free Fire banned in India: Why an unban date is not likely coming soon

The "ban" wave returned to India on 14 February 2022, resulting in the blocking of 54 applications that included Free Fire, AppLock, Viva Video Editor, Badlanders, and many more. The Indian Ministry of Electronics and IT blocked apps on allegations related to the collection of sensitive user data.

The Indian government has also banned a plethora of applications in the past based on similar reasons, such as the much-publicized bans on apps like TikTok and PUBG Mobile. Needless to say, neither of them have been revoked in India to date.

The recent developments leading up to the Free Fire ban suggest a similar situation to that of PUBG Mobile. Readers can learn more about the game's servers and whether there is an unban date in the following section of this article.

Ban on Garena Free Fire: Will the application get unblocked in India?

As mentioned previously, PUBG Mobile was handed a ban in India, and nothing influenced the lawmakers to change their decision. It was also reported that PUBG Mobile may never get unblocked without undergoing any heavy transformation in its policies to minimize security concerns.

Therefore, the permanent ban on PUBG Mobile, its website and the Lite variant led Krafton to rebrand the game, and devs introduced Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in the country. However, Garena Free Fire's case is a little bit different from the ban of PUBG Mobile.

Unlike the infamous PUBG Mobile ban, the servers of Garena's BR shooter are still online. Moreover, the website and the MAX variant are still unblocked in India, which is why Garena is unlikely to announce the Indian version for Free Fire anytime soon.

However, the case of the PUBG Mobile ban also strengthens the decisive will of the Government of India. Therefore, players expecting the reinstatement of the game's ban in India should keep their hopes down. Interestingly, Garena has also not given any major statements since the ban.

