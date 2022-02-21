Why Garena Free Fire Indian version might still not be in the works

Garena Free Fire successfully emulated the success of PUBG Mobile in India by registering astonishing numbers. Reportedly, Garena had planned many things this year that included multiple esports tournaments. However, much to every fan's surprise (or shock), the performance of Free Fire peaked in India.
The reason behind the game peaking in India was the game's sudden ban by the government's Ministry of Electronics and IT. Garena Free Fire is listed among the 54 applications blocked within the country. The reason for the ban was related to security as the apps were "allegedly collecting sensitive user data."
Garena Free Fire ban: The possible reason behind the delay in the announcement of an Indian version
After news of the game's ban went viral, a section of players quickly asked for an Indian version of the game. The logic behind the demand was the launch of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the Indian PUBG Mobile version. It was launched last year due to the PUBG Mobile fans' request.
Here's how fans of Garena's popular BR shooter demanded the game's Indian version:
However, in the case of PUBG Mobile, Krafton was pretty quick to respond to the news of the ban. PUBG Mobile devs addressed the situation swiftly and thanked the fans for their support. They also showed their efforts regarding the launch of PUBG Mobile India as quickly as possible.
Garena, on the other hand, has not even released any official elaborated statement. The Indian servers are still online as the MAX variant operates in India. Also, unlike PUBG Mobile, the game's website is still working in India.
So the signs are not promising from Garena's side, who don't seem to care much about the situation. Additionally, Indian social media accounts for the game have not posted anything since the ban was announced.
Hence, users can expect a delay in the Indian version of the game to be released. Gamers can use the MAX version to access their player IDs and continue the progress they have already made with Free Fire. Players should also note that the MAX variant is only available in the Google Play Store.