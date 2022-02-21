Why Garena Free Fire Indian version might still not be in the works

Garena Free Fire successfully emulated the success of PUBG Mobile in India by registering astonishing numbers. Reportedly, Garena had planned many things this year that included multiple esports tournaments. However, much to every fan's surprise (or shock), the performance of Free Fire peaked in India.

The reason behind the game peaking in India was the game's sudden ban by the government's Ministry of Electronics and IT. Garena Free Fire is listed among the 54 applications blocked within the country. The reason for the ban was related to security as the apps were "allegedly collecting sensitive user data."

Garena Free Fire ban: The possible reason behind the delay in the announcement of an Indian version

The publishers are yet to address the ban situation (Image via Garena)

After news of the game's ban went viral, a section of players quickly asked for an Indian version of the game. The logic behind the demand was the launch of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), the Indian PUBG Mobile version. It was launched last year due to the PUBG Mobile fans' request.

Here's how fans of Garena's popular BR shooter demanded the game's Indian version:

Alex gaming @IshanGa16691630

Vote and conform to garena about the decision .

Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players!

notChinese We want free fire and free fire max india version free fire Indian version!!! Yes or noVote and conform to garena about the decision .Together we can bring a. India version free fire like Bgmi .come on free fire india players! #FreeFire Banned#savefreefire #FreeFire notChinese

Kuahal @Kuahal59412591 Bro I am free fire player

As you know that free fire is other app has been baned in India

Those you want new free fire Indian version they replay my tweet

_robin_319 @ro_bin319 @IndiaFreeFire @AmreliaRuhez BGMI bale bohot khush hoerehe hai but tumari khushi jada time thak nehi rahegi bcz NEW FREE FIRE INDIA IS COMING SOON (ONLY FOR DEDICATED INDIAN SERVER) @PMOIndia

Kushalpratik @kushalpratik As you know free fire has been band at 14th Feb

Those you wants to get free fire Indian version they support me and replay me in this tweet

Nitesh Vishwakarma @NiteshV56695736 Pubg bann hua to indian version aaya

Free fire bann hua to indian version lao

Warna bhaut bura hoga sulo

Aoiskimo @aoiskimoen @Bhishii Well Bishi free fire ll come back again as Indian version. We be like next china. Who knows wild rift also making Indian version so they can avoid these stuff

LEKHAK🌹⚖️🎧🥳 @ApkaApnaLekhak



Now time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App.



#FreeFireBanned Amazing and a timely step taken by Indian govt of banning Chinese apps and productsNow time for indian creators and app developers to seize the moment and create a far better and an Indian version of Free Fire App.

✨⭕️ Venkatesh ⭕️✨ @Venkatesh_WSS @SurprisedCat

Also Dota with League of legends wherein all games have done well and have their fan base. @St4ubiCsgo Yes we can take the example of Fortnite with Pubg and the Indian version “free fire”.Also Dota with League of legends wherein all games have done well and have their fan base.

Shivansh Singh @Shivansh1601123

#FreeFireBanned It is fantastic decision by government , they are prioritising privacy and data of people. i think free fire will come back but after some changes like BGMI i.e. indian servers , no transfer of data to other countries etc.

However, in the case of PUBG Mobile, Krafton was pretty quick to respond to the news of the ban. PUBG Mobile devs addressed the situation swiftly and thanked the fans for their support. They also showed their efforts regarding the launch of PUBG Mobile India as quickly as possible.

Garena, on the other hand, has not even released any official elaborated statement. The Indian servers are still online as the MAX variant operates in India. Also, unlike PUBG Mobile, the game's website is still working in India.

So the signs are not promising from Garena's side, who don't seem to care much about the situation. Additionally, Indian social media accounts for the game have not posted anything since the ban was announced.

Hence, users can expect a delay in the Indian version of the game to be released. Gamers can use the MAX version to access their player IDs and continue the progress they have already made with Free Fire. Players should also note that the MAX variant is only available in the Google Play Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar