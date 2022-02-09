Free Fire Booyah event: How to win free LOL emote and more rewards this month

The Booyah application has established a great presence as an engaging source of entertaining content for Free Fire users worldwide. For those who are unfamiliar, it is a dedicated gaming video platform developed by Garena and was launched in May 2020.

It regularly hosts numerous events and contests where gamers stand a chance to attain premium in-game items for free. Generally, the tasks involve watching the videos for a given duration, uploading clips, and more.

One such Booyah Sign Up event has kicked off recently, where multiple exciting items are up for grabs.

Steps to get rewards LOL emote and other rewards from the Free Fire Booyah event

The event will be available until 28 February (Image via Garena)

The new Free Fire Booyah Sign Up event commenced on 1 February 2022 and will be available until the month-end. All gamers have to do is sign up on the Booyah application and watch clips for a total of 30 minutes to win the rewards.

Possible rewards include the following items:

White Eagle Bundle

Frost Draco Commander Bundle

Nairi Character

LOL emote

Google Play Vouchers

It is essential to emphasize that these are not guaranteed rewards, and players will draw random items from the prize pool, including several other in-game items.

Here are the steps that users can follow to get the rewards from the Booyah Sign Up event:

Step 1: Players need to install the Booyah application on their devices from their respective stores.

Step 2: Next, they must sign up for their account and link their Free Fire ID. This can be done by accessing the profile section, selecting the connected account, and pressing the link option.

Step 3: Finally, users can watch the videos for 30 minutes to stand a chance to get a emote and character, among several other rewards.

Note: According to the event rules, there is no countdown timer, and the watch time will be automatically counted.

Although individuals are not guaranteed to get a specific item during the event, the activities are relatively straightforward, and gamers can give it a shot.

Moreover, existing users can participate in other ongoing events like watch to win and claim booyah tickets.

Edited by Ravi Iyer