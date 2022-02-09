TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Most ardent Indian Free Fire fans will undoubtedly be familiar with the name Two Side Gamers. It is one of the most successful YouTube channels owned by cousins Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka.

The channel has recently accomplished the coveted milestone of a massive 10 million subscribers. In addition to content creation, TSG Ritik is also a professional player for TSG Army, which won the Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Pro Series Season 2 in 2021.

What are TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID and stats?

TSG Ritik’s Free Fire ID is 124975352, while his stats are:

Lifetime stats

TSG Ritik has 2355 wins in squad games (Image via Garena)

TSG Ritik has competed in 12521 squad matches and scored 2355 wins, corresponding to a win ratio of 18.80%. With 28315 eliminations, he has secured a K/D ratio of 2.79.

He has 260 Booyahs in 2375 duo matches, equaling a win ratio of 10.94%. The YouTuber bagged 4537 frags, chalking up a K/D ratio of 2.15.

The content creator has played 944 solo games and remained undefeated 68 times, adding to a win ratio of 7.20%. He has registered 2025 kills while retaining a K/D ratio of 2.31.

Ranked stats

TSG Ritik has two wins in solo matches (Image via Garena)

He has played 63 ranked squad matches, earning four first places at a win rate of 6.34%. Ritik has a kill tally of 203 for a K/D ratio of 3.44.

The professional player has engaged in four duo games and managed three frags at a K/D ratio of 0.75.

The streamer has won two of the nine squad games this season, retaining a 22.22% win ratio. He has accumulated 39 eliminations, sustaining a kill-to-death ratio of 5.57.

Note: TSG Ritik’s stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

TSG Ritik's guild details (Image via Garena)

Ritik is part of the TSG ESPORTZ guild, whose ID is 61836290. He is ranked in Platinum 4 in BR Ranked Season 25 and Bronze 3 in CS Ranked Season 11.

Monthly income

Earnings as per Social Blade (Image via Social Blade)

The Two Side Gamers YouTube channel generates monthly earnings of $13.4K to $214.9K. The estimated annual revenue is between $161.2K and $2.6M.

YouTube channel

The two have been running the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel since October 2018. Over the past three-plus years, they have had more than 1500 uploads, generating a massive viewership of 1.618 billion. Their most-watched clip has 13 million views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer