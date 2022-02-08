M8N’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, rank, monthly income, and more stats in February 2022

Free Fire’s global following has surged in the last few years, which has improved the prospects of esports and content creation relating to it. M8N is a renowned YouTuber from Egypt who has built a massive audience for his gameplay videos worldwide.

He commands a vast following on multiple platforms, including 6.87 million subscribers on YouTube and close to a million followers on Instagram. M8N has accumulated 20k subscribers, along with 2.273 million views, in the last month.

What are M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats?

M8N’s Free Fire ID is 608823917, while the stats are:

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

M8N has participated in 19574 squad matches and triumphed 1935 times for a win percentage of 9.88%. With a K/D ratio of 3.12, he has bagged 55117 kills.

The content creator has featured in 3263 duo games and notched 835 victories, maintaining a 25.58% win ratio. He has racked up 12751 frags at a kill-to-death ratio of 5.25.

The streamer has secured 241 Booyahs in 1370 solo matches, estimating a win ratio of 17.59%. He has scored 4637 eliminations, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.11.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The internet star has played 427 squad games and holds a win tally of 25 matches, ensuring a 5.85% win ratio. He has bagged 958 kills in the process, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.

The YouTuber has won three of the 15 duo matches this season at a win rate of 20%. He has racked up 51 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 4.25.

The broadcaster has competed in 18 solo matches and remained undefeated in six, corresponding to a win ratio of 33.33%. He has 87 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 7.25.

Note: M8N’s Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

Guild details of M8N (Image via Garena)

He is the leader of the Great Wall guild that has an ID of 63591073. M8N is ranked in Diamond 4 and Gold 2 tiers in BR and CS ranked modes, respectively.

Income

Earnings of M8N, as per Social Blade (Image via Garena)

Social Blade reports M8N’s monthly income to be in the range of $568 to $9.1K. The estimated yearly figures for his revenue are $6.8K to $109.1K.

YouTube channel

M8N began his journey as a Free Fire content creator in April 2018 and has sporadically posted videos in just less than four years. He has 219 uploads and 410 million views in total, with 8.8 million views alone for his most viral video.

Edited by Ravi Iyer