Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024 (Season 18): Price, main rewards, and more

A brand-new Free Fire Booyah Pass was added to the game today, June 1, 2024. This is essentially the 18th iteration of the special pass, and it allows the players to get a wide variety of cosmetics and other items. This time around, the theme is “Twilight’s End”, and the main attractions of the pass are the Dawnbreaker Bundle and the Duskbreaker Bundle.
During the activity of the pass, players must complete the missions and climb through the levels to collect the different rewards. Like always, there are two different paths: Free and Premium, the former offering minimal rewards and the latter featuring the exclusive ones.
In the section below, find more details on the latest Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024.
Details about the Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024 (Season 18)
Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 18 was added on June 1, 2024, and users have time until June 30, 2024, to max out the pass. Those who are interested in acquiring the premium rewards must upgrade the pass by spending diamonds.
Garena offers two different paid variants of the Booyah Pass: Booyah Pass Premium and Booyah Pass Premium Plus. Players can acquire the Premium for 399 diamonds, whereas the Premium Plus is priced at 899 diamonds.
Going for the latter will essentially provide gamers with a head start, considering they will receive 50 BP levels instantly.
Main rewards featured in the Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024
The following are some of the best rewards that you will find in the ongoing Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024:
Free Rewards
- Booyah Pass Level 10: Loot Box – Polar Breaker
- Booyah Pass Level 20: Twilight’s End Banner
- Booyah Pass Level 50: Twilight’s End Avatar
- Booyah Pass Level 70: Breaker Shoes
- Booyah Pass Level 80: Grenade - Daybreaker
- Booyah Pass Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers
Premium rewards
- Booyah Pass Level 1: Duskbreaker Bundle + Thompson – Daybreaker (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge
- Booyah Pass Level 10: Character Choice Crate + Magic Cube Fragment
- Booyah Pass Level 20: Pickup Truck – Airbreaker + Double EXP Card (7 Days)
- Booyah Pass Level 30: Loot Box – Icebreaker + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)
- Booyah Pass Level 40: Skyboard – Airbreaker + Double Gold Card (7 Days)
- Booyah Pass Level 50: Thompson - Daybreaker + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)
- Booyah Pass Level 60: Dagger – Daybreaker + Cube Fragment
- Booyah Pass Level 70: Backpack – Stonebreaker + Cube Fragment
- Booyah Pass Level 90: Gloo Wall – Blitz Breaker + 50x Gold
- Booyah Pass Level 100: Dawnbreaker Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege
- Booyah Pass Level 101 onwards: BP S18 Crate
Most users who play the game actively throughout the month can fully complete the Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024 and get all the possible rewards.
Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.