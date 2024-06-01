Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024 (Season 18): Price, main rewards, and more

A brand-new Free Fire Booyah Pass was added to the game today, June 1, 2024. This is essentially the 18th iteration of the special pass, and it allows the players to get a wide variety of cosmetics and other items. This time around, the theme is “Twilight’s End”, and the main attractions of the pass are the Dawnbreaker Bundle and the Duskbreaker Bundle.

During the activity of the pass, players must complete the missions and climb through the levels to collect the different rewards. Like always, there are two different paths: Free and Premium, the former offering minimal rewards and the latter featuring the exclusive ones.

In the section below, find more details on the latest Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024.

Details about the Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024 (Season 18)

The pass will remain available until the end of the month (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Booyah Pass Season 18 was added on June 1, 2024, and users have time until June 30, 2024, to max out the pass. Those who are interested in acquiring the premium rewards must upgrade the pass by spending diamonds.

Garena offers two different paid variants of the Booyah Pass: Booyah Pass Premium and Booyah Pass Premium Plus. Players can acquire the Premium for 399 diamonds, whereas the Premium Plus is priced at 899 diamonds.

Going for the latter will essentially provide gamers with a head start, considering they will receive 50 BP levels instantly.

Main rewards featured in the Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024

Here are the main rewards of the pass (Image via Garena)

The following are some of the best rewards that you will find in the ongoing Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024:

Free Rewards

Booyah Pass Level 10: Loot Box – Polar Breaker

Loot Box – Polar Breaker Booyah Pass Level 20: Twilight’s End Banner

Twilight’s End Banner Booyah Pass Level 50: Twilight’s End Avatar

Twilight’s End Avatar Booyah Pass Level 70: Breaker Shoes

Breaker Shoes Booyah Pass Level 80: Grenade - Daybreaker

Grenade - Daybreaker Booyah Pass Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium rewards

Booyah Pass Level 1: Duskbreaker Bundle + Thompson – Daybreaker (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Duskbreaker Bundle + Thompson – Daybreaker (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge Booyah Pass Level 10: Character Choice Crate + Magic Cube Fragment

Character Choice Crate + Magic Cube Fragment Booyah Pass Level 20: Pickup Truck – Airbreaker + Double EXP Card (7 Days)

Pickup Truck – Airbreaker + Double EXP Card (7 Days) Booyah Pass Level 30: Loot Box – Icebreaker + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)

Loot Box – Icebreaker + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours) Booyah Pass Level 40: Skyboard – Airbreaker + Double Gold Card (7 Days)

Skyboard – Airbreaker + Double Gold Card (7 Days) Booyah Pass Level 50: Thompson - Daybreaker + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)

Thompson - Daybreaker + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours) Booyah Pass Level 60: Dagger – Daybreaker + Cube Fragment

Dagger – Daybreaker + Cube Fragment Booyah Pass Level 70: Backpack – Stonebreaker + Cube Fragment

Backpack – Stonebreaker + Cube Fragment Booyah Pass Level 90: Gloo Wall – Blitz Breaker + 50x Gold

Gloo Wall – Blitz Breaker + 50x Gold Booyah Pass Level 100: Dawnbreaker Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege

Dawnbreaker Bundle + Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege Booyah Pass Level 101 onwards: BP S18 Crate

Most users who play the game actively throughout the month can fully complete the Free Fire Booyah Pass June 2024 and get all the possible rewards.

