Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2024 (Season 21): Price and main rewards

Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2024 has made its way into the battle royale, and the players now have a new set of rewards to work towards. As always, the newly commenced pass will operate for one month, during which, individuals must climb through the levels by completing the different missions. This time, the theme is “Ocean Outlaws,” and the available items are based around pirates.

The primary highlights of the latest Free Fire Booyah Pass are the Captain Jaws Bundle and the Captain Tentacles Bundle. Besides them, the pass also features other themed rewards, including skins, an emote, and more.

More information about the Season 21 Booyah Pass can be found below.

All known details about the Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2024 (Season 21)

Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2024 features several pirate-themed rewards (Image via Garena)

Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2024 commenced on September 1, 2024, and will operate until September 30, 2024. It offers several attractive rewards for the players to acquire through the free and premium paths.

Those who are looking to get premium items like the Captain Jaws Bundle and the Captain Tentacles Bundle will have to upgrade the Booyah Pass by shelling out diamonds. As always, they have two options available: Booyah Pass Premium and Booyah Pass Premium Plus for 399 and 899 diamonds, respectively.

Getting the Booyah Pass Premium Plus will provide the players with a head start, given that it offers 50 BP levels instantly. However, if the users are willing to grind the missions throughout the month, it would be better to buy the Booyah Pass Premium.

Primary rewards in Free Fire Booyah Pass September 2024

Main rewards of the pass (Image via Garena)

The following are the main rewards featured in the FF Booyah Pass for the month of September:

Free

BP Level 10: Loot Box – Captain Storage

Loot Box – Captain Storage BP Level 20: Ocean Outlaws Banner

Ocean Outlaws Banner BP Level 50: Ocean Outlaws Avatar

Ocean Outlaws Avatar BP Level 70: Captain Sunglasses

Captain Sunglasses BP Level 80: Grenade – Blowfish Boom

Grenade – Blowfish Boom BP Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Premium

BP Level 1: Captain Jaws Bundle + Woodpecker – Captain Tentacles (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge

Captain Jaws Bundle + Woodpecker – Captain Tentacles (30 Days) + 4x Bonus Emote Slots + Elimination Announcement Icon + Gold Profile Badge BP Level 10: Pet Choice Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment

Pet Choice Crate + 1x Magic Cube Fragment BP Level 20: Motorbike – Captain Adventure + Double EXP Card (7 Days)

Motorbike – Captain Adventure + Double EXP Card (7 Days) BP Level 30: Loot Box – Captain Treasure + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours)

Loot Box – Captain Treasure + Secret Clue Play Card (24 Hours) BP Level 40: Skyboard – Captain Ghost Fish + Double Gold Card (7 Days)

Skyboard – Captain Ghost Fish + Double Gold Card (7 Days) BP Level 50: Woodpecker – Captain Tentacles + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours)

Woodpecker – Captain Tentacles + Pocket Market Play Card (24 Hours) BP Level 60: Pan – Captain Treasurehunt + 1x Cube Fragment

Pan – Captain Treasurehunt + 1x Cube Fragment BP Level 70: Backpack – Captain Adventure + 1x Cube Fragment

Backpack – Captain Adventure + 1x Cube Fragment BP Level 90: Captain Victor (emote) + 50x Gold

Captain Victor (emote) + 50x Gold BP Level 100: Captain Tentacles Bundle + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP

Captain Tentacles Bundle + 1x Cube Fragment + 20% Discount Privilege for next BP BP Level 101 onwards: BP S21 Crate

Garena has also started a Booyah Pass Ring event, where the players will be able to get the pass for cheap. However, it will only operate until September 7, 2024.

