Free Fire BR New Season event: Skyboard - Dusk Tail and more rewards

With the start of the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 38, Garena has added a new event to the game called BR New Season. The occasion gives you an amazing opportunity to obtain a free Skyboard skin. All you must do to get it is complete the requirements set by the developer. There are also a few other rewards, one of which is weapon loot crates that can be opened for free gun skins.

This event will only run for one week, so you must ensure that you meet its requirements as soon as possible so as not to miss out on some exciting rewards.

Free Fire BR New Season event guide

The new event will run for one week (Image via Garena)

Free Fire's BR New Season began on March 1, 2024, and will be active until March 7, 2024. It requires you to play a given number of BR-Ranked matches to get free FF rewards.

The exact set of requirements for the event and the associated rewards are as follows:

Play five BR-Ranked matches in Season 38: Get a free Bonfire

Play 10 BR-Ranked matches in Season 38: Get free 2x Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate

Play 15 BR-Ranked matches in Season 38: Get a free Skyboard - Dusk Tail

Skyboard - Dusk Tail is an incredible skin that you can equip on the skyboard while jumping from the airplane at the start of a Battle Royale match.

Open the weapon loot crate to receive a gun skin (Image via Garena)

Meanwhile, the Private Eye Weapon Loot Crate can be opened to receive one of the following skins:

FAMAS – Private Eye

UMP – Private Eye

VSS – Private Eye

AK47 – Private Eye

It must be noted that obtaining the permanent variant of a gun skin is not guaranteed, and you may end up receiving trial versions that will only last for a couple of days.

When it comes to the Bonfire, you can equip it in your loadout to receive 2x Bonfires that you can utilize during matches to regain EP and HP.

How to claim free rewards from the Free Fire BR New Season event

Claim the rewards by following a few steps (Image via Garena)

Since you only have to play a total of 15 BR Ranked matches, you can complete the tasks of the BR New Season in a few days. Once you are done with the tasks, follow the steps below to claim the free rewards from the event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and click on the “Events” icon located on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Head to the “Activities” tab to find a list of active FF events. Then, click on the “BR New Season” event.

Step 3: The rewards will appear on the screen. Tap on the “Claim” button to receive the items.

After getting the Skyboard - Dusk Tail, you can equip it from the “Vault” section.

