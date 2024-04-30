Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39: Start date, rank reset, and more

Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 is the latest season that is set to make its way into the game following the release of the OB44 update. Like all the previous seasons, players will find their ranks reset, leaving them at a lower tier. They must then again grind their way towards the top to reach the higher ranks and get the associated rewards.

Garena has stated that the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 will commence on May 1, 2024. It has also disclosed that a new event will start, associated with the season, and provide players with a free parachute skin. Further details on the game’s new Ranked Season 39 are provided in the section below.

All known details about Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39

Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 will start on May 1, 2024, and it will operate for two months. It will be followed by the BR Ranked Season 40, which will make its way to the community on July 1, 2024. Based on the previous seasons, the new one is expected to start at 2:30 pm IST/9 am GMT/5 pm SGT/4 pm WIB.

The Instagram post from the developers indicates that a new event will be added to the game. Players can get a special parachute skin by completing the relevant tasks that will be made available.

Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 rank reset

These are the details about the rank reset (Image via Garena)

The following are the specifics about the rank reset that will take place when the Free Fire BR Ranked Season 39 commences:

Bronze 1 - 3 (1000 – 1299) to Bronze 1 (1000)

Silver 1 - 2 (1300 – 1399) to Silver 1 (1310)

Silver 2 - 3 (1400 – 1499) to Silver 2 (1410)

Silver 3 - Gold 1 (1500 – 1599) to Silver 3 (1510)

Gold 1 - 2 (1600 – 1724) to Silver 3 (1550)

Gold 2 - 3 (1725 – 1849) to Silver 3 (1580)

Gold 3 - 4 (1850 – 1974) to Gold 1 (1610)

Gold 4 - Platinum 1 (1975 – 2099) to Gold 1 (1650)

Platinum 1 - 2 (2100 – 2224) to Gold 1 (1680)

Platinum 2 - 3 (2225 – 2349) to Gold 1 (1700)

Platinum 3 - 4 (2350 – 2474) to Gold 2 (1750)

Platinum 4 - Diamond 1 (2475 – 2599) to Gold 2 (1800)

Diamond 1 - 2 (2600 – 2749) to Gold 3 (1860)

Diamond 2 - 3 (2750 – 2899) to Gold 3 (1950)

Diamond 3 - 4 (2900 – 3049) to Gold 4 (2000)

Diamond 4 - Heroic (3050 – 3199) to Gold 4 (2050)

Heroic (3200 – 3499) to Platinum 1 (2120)

Heroic (3500 – 3999) will drop to Platinum 1 (2160)

Elite Heroic (4000 – 4349) to Platinum 3 (2370)

Elite Heroic (4350 – 4849) to Platinum 3 (2410)

Elite Heroic (4850 – 5399) to Platinum 4 (2495)

Elite Heroic - Master (5400 – 6499) to Platinum 4 (2530)

Master (6500 – 7149) to Diamond 1 (2620)

Master (7150 – 7699) to Diamond 1 (2670)

Elite Master (7700 – 9099) to Diamond 2 (2780)

Elite Master (9100 – 10799) to Diamond 3 (2920)

Elite Master (10800 – 999999) to Diamond 3 (2970)

After the reset, gamers will again have to climb through the different tiers, with special rewards in Free Fire awaiting them at each one.

