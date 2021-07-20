Free Fire City Open Play-Ins: Winners, MVP, and more

The first city play-ins for the Free Fire City Open 2021 were concluded today. In all, 12 teams competed from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Kolkata City Finals over six matches.

The top six qualify for the Play-ins Finals scheduled on 30th July.

Assassin Clutchgods collected 63 points and 25 kills to take the top spot. They were closely followed by GenXForce with 21 kills and 60 points.

A score of 58 points secured third place for Team Revolution without any booyahs.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open Play Ins 1

AY Esports Nayan won the MVP award for inflicting 4905 damage and eliminating 11 opponents.

Free Fire City Open Play-ins 1 Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Play Ins 1 overall standings

The first match, played in Bermuda, was won by Rule Breakers with 12 kills followed by MBG Titans with three frags. The Extremee was eliminated early but managed to save face by securing seven frags.

The second match, played on Purgatory, was won by MBG Titans with seven frags. Old Generation played aggressively to grab eight of their own while MBG Teju bagged the MVP award with four frags.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by Conqueror with 13 kills where Yomit alone took five and was awarded the MVP title. The Extremee played passively to grab the second spot.

According to the final points table following the third match, MBG Titans had 33 points; The Extreme and Rule Breakers were both on 30 points.

Godlike came out on top with seven frags in the fourth match while eight kills conferred 15 points upon the Extremee.

Assassin Clutchgods won the Booyah in their fifth match with nine frags. Conqueror was eliminated early but managed to capture six frag points, while Team Revolution took eight.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Genxforce with 12 frags. Assassin Clutchgods secured second place with six kills followed by Team Revolution with three frags of their own.

Qualified teams for the City Play-ins Finals:-

1. Assassin Clutchgods

2. GenXforce

3. Team Revolution

4. Godlike

5. The Extremee

6. AY Esports

The second Free Fire City Open Play-in event will take place on 27th July, where the top 12 teams from the four other city finals will compete for the remaining six play-ins finals spots.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul