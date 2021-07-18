Free Fire City Open Play-Ins: Qualified teams, schedule, and prize pool distribution

The Free Fire City Open 2021 is now entering the Play-in stages after the conclusion of all regional/wildcard finals. The play-ins are another opportunity for teams ranked in the 2nd to 4th position at the city finals to qualify for the National Championship.

There are only two qualifying spots available out of a total of 24 teams.

The City Play-ins will be conducted in two stages, the first stage will involve 24 teams being clubbed into two groups of 12 teams each, then each of those groups will play a best-of-six match.

At the end of this round, the top six teams from each group will advance to city play-ins finals.

Free Fire City Open Play Ins Schedule

On July 20th, the first city play-ins will be held between the teams from Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata City Finals.

Meanwhile, the second city play-ins will take place between Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Vizag on July 27th.The Grand Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 Play-Ins is scheduled for July 30th.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open City Play-ins 1:-

1. Godlike

2. Genx Force

3. Team Revolution

4. Team Extreme

5. Bolt Regiment

6. Conqueror

7. MBG Titans

8. AY Esports

9. Mighty Raju

10. Rule Breakers

11. Assassin Clutchgods

12. Old Generation

Powerhouses such as Godlike and Assassin Clutchgods will have to show their top game in order to make it to the top six and qualify for the play-ins.

Qualified teams for the FFCO City Play-ins 2:-

1. Team Elite

2. Zila Ghaziabad

3. Survivor 4 AM

4. Badge 99

5. Slumber Queen

6. Raven Esports

7. Flex Amigos

8. Crazy Amigos

9. Black Ops

10. 4xtraordinary

11. TSG Army

12. Eyes Esports

Prize pool distribution for City Play-ins and Where to watch:

1st Place - 1,00,000 INR

2nd Place - 50,000 INR

3rd Place - 25,000 INR

4th Place - 25,000 INR

The tournament will be streamed on Free Fire Esports India Official YouTube and Facebook as well as Booyah App at 6:00 PM IST.

