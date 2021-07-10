Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

The eighth city finals, i.e. the Vizag City Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 concluded today. The title of 'Vizag Victors' was bestowed upon Team Last Hope after they emerged as the ultimate champions.

The Free Fire tournament had fans indubitably ecstatic as it reached its conclusion.

Team Last Hope secured pole position without any Booyah as they accrued 83 points with the help of 42 kills. Black Ops, despite securing two Booyahs finished behind them with 39 kills and 82 points. It boiled down to the final match where Last Hope secured two more points than Black Ops.

Flex Esports claimed the third spot with 63 points followed by Crazy Amigos with 51 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals

As a result of inflicting 8960 damage and claiming 20 kills, The Last Hope Kallu was named the MVP.

Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals overall standings

The first match, played in Bermuda, was won by iSmart Esports with five kills followed by Team Last Hope and U18 Army with seven frags each.

The second match, played on Purgatory, was won by Crazy Amigos with 11 frags as Team Last Hope secured second place with 10 kills. Crazy Reddy was awarded the MVP title for four eliminations.

The third match, played on the desert map of Kalahari, was won by Black Ops with 11 kills. However, Team Last Hope was eliminated early but still managed to grab six frags. Danger from Black Ops bagged the MVP title for five frags.

As the third match concluded, Team Last Hope had 46 points in the overall points table and they were followed by Flex Esports with 31 points.

The fourth match saw Flex Esports coming out on top with six frags. However, Black Ops weren't too far off as they took eight kills to accumulate 15 points.

Black Ops again claimed the Booyah in their fifth match with a whopping 15 frags. Team Last Hope was eliminated early but managed to grab seven frag points with LazyBoy from Black Ops being awarded the MVP title.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by U18 Army with 14 frags. Team Last Hope took nine kills and accumulated 15 points while Black Ops were nipping at their heels having accumulated 13 themselves.

The match was an exceptional exhibition of skill and tactics on Free Fire.

Prize pool distribution for Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals:

Champion - 1,00,000 INR - Team Last Hope (qualified to compete in National Championships)

2nd Place - 50,000 INR - Black Ops (qualified for City Play-ins)

3rd Place - 25,000 INR - Flex Esports (qualified for City Play-ins)

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Crazy Amigos (qualified in City Play-ins)

