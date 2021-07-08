Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and prize pool distribution 

The eighth City finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 are scheduled for 9th July (Friday). The top 12 teams from the region will battle over six matches for one golden berth in the national finals.

In the previous City Finals, 4 Unknown - Galaxy Racer played aggressively to capture first place. 43 percent of their total points were scored through kills, illustrating their dominance.

A few days back, GAMINGWITHDINO and APPLEDINOFF were disqualified from the FFCO Vizag Finals because their payers shared their accounts, which is a violation of the rules. They have been replaced by the next best teams of the region.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open Vizag Finals

Free Fire City Open Vizag finals teams

1) Black Ops

2) Tuf Kings

3) Flex Esports

4) U18 Army

5) Crazy Amigo

6) SS Esports

7) Last Hope

8) Nawabpet Kings

9) Thunder

10)Smart Esports

11) Incredibles

12) High End

Prizepool and Streaming details of the FFCO Vizag Finals

The City Finals winner will take home 1 lakh INR in prize money, while the runners-up will walk away with 50 thousand INR. The third and fourth placed will also be awarded 25 Thousand INR each.

The tournament will be broadcast on the official Free Fire Esports Youtube Channel/Facebook Page and the Booyah App. Viewers tuning in will be rewarded with in-game items.

FFCO is a city-based tournament with the final scheduled for 15th August. The City Finals winners, along with two teams from the Wildcard region, will directly qualify for the Grand Finals.

However, the 2nd to 4th ranked team of every city finals will get another chance to qualify for the National finals through City Play-ins.

The City Play-ins will take place on the 20th and 23rd of July, while the City Play-ins finals will take place on the 30th of July. Two of the top teams from the city play-in finals will directly qualify for the National Finals.

A variety of seasoned and amateur teams competed in FFCO 2021. Vizag Finals is a huge opportunity for underdogs to prove their worth and make a name for themselves in the community.

