Free Fire City Open Wildcard Finals: Winners, prize pool distribution, and more

The Wildcard Finals of the Free Fire City Open concluded today. Pro Nation were crowned the ultimate champion and their fragger Raja, who inflicted a whopping 7953 damage and claimed 16 kills, was named MVP of the finals for his efforts.

Pro Nation topped the overall points table with 45 kills and 95 points. Titanium Army showed incredible consistency and, without any Booyah, finished second with 37 kills and 79 points.

Although AOS Esports won two booyahs, they finished third and did not qualify for the National Finals of Free Fire City Open.

Pro Nation and Titanium Army have confirmed their spots in the National Finals, scheduled for August 15th.

Free Fire City Open Wildcard Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open Wildcard finals overall standings

The first match, played in Bermuda, was won by Black Dragon with seven kills. However, Titanium Army topped the points table with 14 frags. Clash War were eliminated early but they managed to grab five frags.

The second match, played on Purgatory, was won by Aos Esports with 10 frags. Titanium Army played passively to secure a second placement rank. Pro Nation were eliminated in fourth place but they grabbed 10 important kill points.

The third match, played in Kalahari's desert, was clinched by Pro Nation with 14 kills. Titanium Army once again played for placement points as they secured second place with four frags.

Arsh, from Pro Nation, bagged the MVP title after eliminating five enemies to the lobby.

Pro Nation had 54 points in the overall points table at the conclusion of the third match, while Titanium Army accumulated 49 points.

A nine-frag performance by Clash War took top honors in the fourth match while Titanium Army again showed their consistency by gaining nine kill points.

Pro Nation claimed its second Booyah of the day with seven frags. Huskies were eliminated early but managed to grab six frag points with LazyBoy from Black Ops, being awarded the MVP title.

The sixth and final match of the day was again clinched by Aos Esports with nine frags as their fragger, Tarun, singlehandedly took seven. Die Another Day secured second place with six kill points.

Prize pool distribution for Free Fire City Open Wildcard Finals:

1st Place (Champion) - 1,00,000 INR - Pro Nation

2nd Place - 50,000 INR - Titanium Army

3rd Place - 25,000 INR - AOS Esports

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Die Another Day

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul