Free Fire City Open Wildcard Finals: Qualified teams, schedule, and prize pool distribution

The Grand Finals for the Wildcard region of the Free Fire City Open 2021 is scheduled for this coming Friday, July 16th.

Six matches will be played between the top 12 teams from across India, following which the top two teams will qualify for the National Championship.

FFCO City Finals kicked off on the 15th of June with Delhi. Following the eight-city finals, the teams not representing these eight cities will compete in the wild card finals.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire City Open 2021 Wildcard Finals

1) Titanium Army

2) Pro Nation

3) 4 Ever Cool

4) AOS ESPORTS

5) Risers

6) Shooting Stars

7) Clash War

8) Die Another Day

9) Identical

10) UMK Gamer

11) LCG-Esports

12) Huskies

Prizepool and Streaming details

The winners will receive prize money of ₹1 lakh while runners-up will receive ₹50,000. Additionally, the third and fourth-placed will each receive ₹25,000.

Free Fire Esports' official YouTube channel/Facebook page and Booyah App will broadcast the tournament. Viewers who tune in will receive in-game items.

Free Fire City Open 2021 progression

Eight teams qualified for the national championship scheduled for the 15th of August, while 24 teams have qualified for the city play-ins. These 24 teams will be divided into two groups of 12.

A best-of-six match will be played in each group, and the top six teams from each group will advance to the City Play-ins Finals.

The top 12 teams in the City Play-ins Finals will compete again in a best-of-six format, with the top two teams advancing to the National Finals.

In the last final, i.e., the Vizag final was held on July 9th, Team Last Hope emerged as the undisputed champion, and their fragger Kallu became the MVP with 20 kills.

