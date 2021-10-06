Free Fire daily login event: How to get free DJ Alok, Wukong, and Xayne for limited time

As a result of their abilities, characters play an essential role in Free Fire. The developers have been adding new ones periodically, and currently, the game offers more than 40 unique choices.

Because not all users can afford diamonds to purchase characters, they resort to alternative methods such as events. Garena recently posted a preview of several upcoming events in Free Fire, with "Character Trial" being one of them.

Through it, players can avail themselves of trials for several popular characters, including DJ Alok and Wukong.

New login event in Free Fire for free characters (11 October to 17 October)

This login event will provide players with character trials in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

As mentioned previously, Free Fire will provide players with character trials in one of the events. However, it is yet to commence, and it will be running between 11 October and 17 October.

During this time, gamers will have to log in every day to claim a free character trial. Listed below are all the details about the upcoming event in Free Fire:

Login 1 day: Laura (3 Day Trial)

Login 2 days: Xayne (3 Day Trial)

Login 3 days: D-bee (3 Day Trial)

Login 4 days: Wukong (7 Day Trial)

Login 5 days: Alok (7 Day Trial)

To obtain these characters, users must log in to Free Fire each day once the event begins:

Step 1: Once Free Fire is launched, they can access the events section by tapping the "Calendar" icon on the main lobby's right side.

Tap on the "Calendar" icon to visit the events section in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the "Esports" tab, gamers must press the "Character Trial" option. They will then find a "Claim" button beside the respective rewards.

Press the "Character Trial" option (Image via Free Fire)

Also Read

Step 3: After the characters are claimed, individuals can equip and try them out.

Note: The event is yet to start. Players must wait until it begins on 11 October to get the character trials in Free Fire.

Free Fire MAX has been finally released! Check out all the latest information here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer