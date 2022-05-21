Free Fire diamond generators: Real or fake?

Free diamonds have always attracted Free Fire players from all over the globe. The primary reason for the growing demand for this premium in-game currency is that it is required to complete transactions in the battle royale title. From purchasing characters to changing the name, users need it at every other step.

Since purchasing diamonds is always a question of feasibility for many gamers, they always look for free methods. Several fake diamond generators have cropped up on the internet, taking advantage of their desires.

Although users have several legitimate alternatives available, they often fall for using these fake diamond generators, which can also have severe repercussions.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers in the country are advised not to participate in the battle royale title. They may continue to play the MAX version, which is not banned.

How Free Fire diamond generators are fake

It should come as no surprise that many Free Fire diamond generators can be found on the internet which claim to load accounts with just a few clicks.

This should be the first red flag, as it is likely that the data relating to currency is stored on the game’s server rather than on the client-side. Subsequently, gamers will have to acquire it through real money or other legitimate methods, including redeem codes.

More often than not, these fake diamond generators require gamers to enter sensitive account information and thus carry a risk of losing the account. These websites also fill the entire screen with advertisements, causing inconvenience to the players.

Additionally, to cover up their non-functionality, many of these generators require gamers to go through fake human verification, which is impossible to complete. Simultaneously, some even require users to download additional files that may even contain malware.

Thus, it is safe to say that all the generators are fake. They do not work under any circumstances now, and will never work in the future.

Can a Free Fire diamond generator lead to a permanent ban?

Since these diamond generators do not function first, they cannot immediately result in a ban. However, if their accounts are subsequently compromised due to the details they have given on fake websites and have been used for illicit activities, the accounts will be permanently banned. Developers ban accounts with any signs of cheating irrespective of access.

Additionally, according to Garena's policy, account sharing is prohibited and can result in a permanent suspension if players violate this rule.

