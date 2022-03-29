Free Fire diamond top-up method for MAX version: Games Kharido link and method revealed

Diamonds, the in-game currency, are used to purchase a diverse range of cosmetics and accessories in Free Fire MAX. Moreover, players can utilize them for several different purposes as well, such as changing their nickname or renaming a guild.

In most cases, users avail of the diamonds via the in-game top-up center as it is the easiest method. However, a few websites on the internet also provide the same service, with Games Kharido being the most well-known and trustworthy among Indian gamers.

Here are some specifics on how to make use of it.

How to top-up Free Fire diamonds for MAX version using Games Kharido

The process of using Games Kharido is pretty straightforward, with players only having to enter their Garena prepaid card. They can follow these steps to complete the entire procedure:

Step 1: Users can start by heading over to the Games Khairdo website on their web browser.

They can click here to reach the website directly.

There are two different login methods offered to players (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 2: After that, individuals must sign in using either of the two login options offered: Facebook or Player ID (of their account in Free Fire MAX).

Step 3: Gamers will then be able to locate a text field in which they will be required to input the Garena prepaid card password.

The password can be entered into the text field (Image via Games Kharido)

Step 4: Lastly, they can click the 'Confirm' button to complete the top-up procedure.

Diamonds will be added to their respective Free Fire MAX accounts, and they will also be able to collect the rewards from the top-up event as a result of purchasing the in-game currency.

Guide to purchase Garena prepaid card

A prepaid card can be purchased here (Image via MTCGAME)

Gamers must obtain a Garena prepaid card so that they can use it to redeem diamonds on Games Kharido. They can follow the procedure outlined below to acquire the same:

Step 1: Basically, websites such as MTCGAME provide a prepaid card, and users can visit it by tapping on this URL.

Step 2: Upon accessing it, they will be presented with various options to choose from. They must select the required one depending on the number of diamonds they wish to obtain.

Once players have completed the payment and received their card, they may use it on Games Kharido by following the earlier instructions.

