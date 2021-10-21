Free Fire Diwali event: How to get Magnificent Mayur for free

There is no shortage of events in Free Fire, with the developers always adding new ones to replace those that have ended. Garena is back with a new event to celebrate Diwali within the game, offering exclusive Magnificent Mayur along with other items, including vouchers and gun crates.

The Booyah Mission event went live today, i.e., on 21 October 2021, and will be accessible to players until 25 October 2021. In order to qualify for the rewards, players must complete a set of objectives to win a given number of games during this time frame.

Attaining five booyahs will help players get the Magnificent Mayur in Free Fire

Booyah for Rewards event will offer rewards to players until 25 October (Image via Free Fire)

As the event's name implies, players must achieve a certain number of first-place finishes to attain the Magnificent Mayur. Here is a list of all the items up for grabs, along with the corresponding number of victories required to achieve them:

Get 1 booyah to obtain 1x Diamond Royal Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 November 2021)

Get 3 booyahs to obtain 1x Incubator Voucher (Expiry Date: 30 November 2021)

Get 5 booyahs to obtain Magnificent Mayur

Get 7 booyahs to obtain 1x UMP – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Get 9 booyahs to obtain 1x M1014 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

By participating in the Clash Squad mode, users can complete the missions more quickly, as the chances of winning are relatively higher than those of the Battle Royale mode. Additionally, these matches will take less time to complete.

Steps to get Magnificent Mayur

First, players need to attain five booyahs in any of their preferred modes and then follow the instructions explained below to get Magnificent Mayur:

Open the events by clicking on the calendar icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Users must open events in Free Fire by tapping on the calendar icon.

Players can open Booyah Missions under Celebrate Diwali to claim the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, players must hit the claim button beside the Magnificent Mayur to attain the exclusive cosmetic.

