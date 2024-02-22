Free Fire Elimination Challenge event: Sports Car - Buttercup Dusk and more rewards

The Free Fire Elimination Challenge is the newest in-game activity that promises free rewards in Garena's battle royale title. It requires you to secure a specific number of kills/eliminations to get the associated rewards. The primary attraction in the event's reward pool is a special vehicle skin called Sports Car – Buttercup Dusk.

The Elimination Challenge will be available for only one week, so you must ensure you meet its requirements before time runs out. Given that skins like the one available in the event usually cost a couple of hundred diamonds, this opportunity to get it for free should not be missed.

Free Fire Elimination Challenge event guide

The event will run for one week (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Elimination Challenge event was added to the game on February 21, 2024. It will be active until February 28, 2024. To earn its rewards, you have to score kills and meet the requirements set by developer Garena.

The requirements to get FF rewards from the Elimination Challenge are as follows:

Get 30 eliminations inside the game: Free 2x Random Loadout Loot Crate

Get 60 eliminations inside the game: Free 2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Get 100 eliminations inside the game: Free Sports Car – Buttercup Dusk or 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

No specific game mode has been mentioned in the requirements. This means you can complete the objectives by playing any of your favorite modes. You are advised to play Clash Squad since you will be able to get a greater number of kills in a shorter duration.

Furthermore, if you aren’t interested in the Sports Car – Buttercup Dusk, Garena offers an option to claim 5x Gold Royale Vouchers instead. The vouchers can later be utilized in the Gold Royale to withdraw free rewards.

Open the loot crate to get gun skins (Image via Garena)

When it comes to the Random Loadout Loot Crate, you can open it to receive a Loadout item. The Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate offers the following gun skins:

AK47 – Urban Rager

SPAS12 – Urban Rager

SKS – Urban Rager

It must be noted that you aren’t guaranteed to get the permanent variant of the skins; you might receive the trial version.

How to claim rewards from the Free Fire Elimination Challenge event

After you have met the requirements of the Free Fire Elimination Challenge, you can go ahead and claim the associated rewards by following these steps:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and tap on the “Events” icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Click on the “Activities” section and select the Free Fire Elimination Challenge event.

Step 3: Claim the rewards by tapping on the “Claim” button next to them.

You can then use the rewards however you want.

