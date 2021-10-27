Free Fire Emote party event: How to get legendary emotes this week

Emotes are one of the most expensive items in Garena Free Fire, and players frequently go out with their wallets open, willing to spend hundreds, if not thousands, of diamonds to obtain them. Often the exclusive or legendary ones are even more expensive.

Sometimes players do not have enough diamonds and wait for events to get their favorite discount at an affordable rate. Fortunately for them, Garena has recently reintroduced the Emote Party event in Free Fire, which essentially offers users the opportunity to attain exclusive emotes.

Legendary emote in Free Fire

The Emote Party event started on October 27, 2021, and will run till November 2, 2021. The event features a total of 27 emotes, as well as additional items such as vouchers and weapon loot crates, which are classified into two categories of items - Grand Prizes and Normal Prizes.

In total, there are five legendary emotes up for grabs including Stage Time, Biker, Ground Punch, Mythos Four, and More Practice.

During this event, gamers have the opportunity to obtain a variety of emotes for a reduced rate. Players may obtain the prizes in two ways: Normal Draw, which costs 19 diamonds, and Super Draw, which costs 199 diamonds. The latter, on the other hand, ensures users an emote as a reward.

Emote Party event offers various rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Furthermore, on the 5th Super Draw, users are guaranteed to receive the Stage Time emote. As a result, players will receive a total of five emotes for 900 diamonds. Furthermore, they are entitled to receive a legendary emote with every fifth successive Super Draw if they do not already have one.

Since the first spins for both are available at a 50% discount, players can get an emote for 99 diamonds, which would cost them 199 diamonds and above in the store. However, in case they already have the emote, it will be converted to FF Tokens.

Prize Pool

The exact prize pool for the Emote Party event in Free Fire is given below:

Grand Prizes

Stage Time The Biker Ground Punch Mythos Four More Practice

Normal Prizes

Bring it on! Moon Flip Shake with Me Weapon Royale Voucher Scan Bhangra Death Glare Baby Shark Hellfire M4A1 Crate 50x Universal Fragment Fancy Hands Party Dance Hello! TRAP Famas Crate Pet Food Challenge On! Dangerous Game Applause Bumblebee Gun Crate Gold Royale Voucher One-Finger Push up Provoke Dab Digital Invasion Gun Crate Resupply Map Threaten Kongfu Arm Wave Red Samurai Gun Crate The Victor Wiggle Walk Cube Fragment Shark Attack Gun Crate SII! Shake it Up Diamond Royal Voucher Pink Devil Gun Crate

