Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 announced, kicks-off from August 16, 2021

Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 (Image by ESPL)
Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 (Image by ESPL)
Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Aug 16, 2021, 08:34 AM ET

Free Fire esports team franchises, representative of different corners of India, were announced to compete in Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021.

The final 8 teams for the Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Free Fire tournament have been selected. ESPL 2021, which began on June 16, 2021, will see the athletes competing in the popular battle royale game Free Fire as the winners will have ₹25,00,000/- prize money to win.

The final phase of the tournament will kick off on August 16, 2021, and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, Booyah, Koode, YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak.

The Free Fire Teams to compete in Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021

The final eight franchise teams were chosen through a draft process. Each team represented a city team, and in the final stage during the draft, popular influencers and Esports gamers were roped in to conduct the process.

Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 (Image by ESPL)
Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 (Image by ESPL)

The eight city teams represented are:

Kolkata Kaijus (represented by BADGEE99)

  • Hriteek Ranjan
  • Muhammed Faizal. N
  • Prahast Garg
  • Azmal Akhtar Choudhury
  • Yogesh Buchale

Hyderabad Hydras (represented by Total Gaming)

  • Ajay Sharma
  • Vora Hetkumar
  • Daksh Garg
  • Narai Yadav
  • Anshul Rawat

Rajasthan Reapers (represented by 4 UNKNOWN)

  • Swastik Madhukar Dushing
  • Anand Madhukar Dushing
  • Radhe Thakor
  • Vadehr Anil Devashibhai
  • Mohd Zuber

Delhi Dukes (represented by AFF Esports)

  • Owais Bhati
  • Kanishk Verma
  • Rahil Katoch
  • Pavan Adwani
  • Arpit Tyagi

Bengaluru Ballistics (represented by TWO SIDE GAMERS)

  • Ritik Jain
  • Ojasvi Kamra
  • Vihan Datta
  • Bhavesh Lakhwani

Chennai Celestials (represented by No Chance)

  • Priyansh
  • Devesh Chauhan
  • Aritra Adak
  • Priyanshu Kumar
  • Soumya Sundar

Mumbai Marshals (represented by TSM FTX)

  • Sagar Patel
  • Indranil Saha
  • Jayesh Yadav
  • Naitik Khosto
  • Asjad Khateeb

Punjab Paladins (represented by Head Hunters)

  • Satyam Thakur
  • Md. Abdul Moghni
  • Aasim Usama
  • Jatin Taneja
  • Priyanshu Halder Saha

Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Free Fire Teams were unveiled by State Ministers

The Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 were unveiled by notable personalities, including state ministers. The personalities unveiling the teams are as follows.

Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 unveiling (Image by ESPL)
Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 unveiling (Image by ESPL)

Mr. V. Srinivas Goud

Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Services

Govt. Of Telangana

Mr. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar

Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare

Govt. of Maharashtra

Mr. Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister

Govt. of Delhi

Mr. Manoj Tiwary

Hon’ble Minister of Department of Youth Services and Sports

Govt. Of West Bengal

Mr. K.C. Narayana Gowda

Hon’ble Minister of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department of Planning

Govt. of Karnataka

Mr. Ashok Chandna

Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs (Independent charge)

Govt. of Rajasthan

Mr. Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi

Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

Govt. of Punjab

RJ Balaji

Radio jockey, director, sports broadcaster and writer based out of Chennai

Edited by Gautham Balaji
