Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 announced, kicks-off from August 16, 2021

Free Fire esports team franchises, representative of different corners of India, were announced to compete in Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021.

The final 8 teams for the Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Free Fire tournament have been selected. ESPL 2021, which began on June 16, 2021, will see the athletes competing in the popular battle royale game Free Fire as the winners will have ₹25,00,000/- prize money to win.

The final phase of the tournament will kick off on August 16, 2021, and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, Booyah, Koode, YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak.

The Free Fire Teams to compete in Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021

The final eight franchise teams were chosen through a draft process. Each team represented a city team, and in the final stage during the draft, popular influencers and Esports gamers were roped in to conduct the process.

Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 (Image by ESPL)

The eight city teams represented are:

Kolkata Kaijus (represented by BADGEE99)

Hriteek Ranjan

Muhammed Faizal. N

Prahast Garg

Azmal Akhtar Choudhury

Yogesh Buchale

Hyderabad Hydras (represented by Total Gaming)

Ajay Sharma

Vora Hetkumar

Daksh Garg

Narai Yadav

Anshul Rawat

Rajasthan Reapers (represented by 4 UNKNOWN)

Swastik Madhukar Dushing

Anand Madhukar Dushing

Radhe Thakor

Vadehr Anil Devashibhai

Mohd Zuber

Delhi Dukes (represented by AFF Esports)

Owais Bhati

Kanishk Verma

Rahil Katoch

Pavan Adwani

Arpit Tyagi

Bengaluru Ballistics (represented by TWO SIDE GAMERS)

Ritik Jain

Ojasvi Kamra

Vihan Datta

Bhavesh Lakhwani

Chennai Celestials (represented by No Chance)

Priyansh

Devesh Chauhan

Aritra Adak

Priyanshu Kumar

Soumya Sundar

Mumbai Marshals (represented by TSM FTX)

Sagar Patel

Indranil Saha

Jayesh Yadav

Naitik Khosto

Asjad Khateeb

Punjab Paladins (represented by Head Hunters)

Satyam Thakur

Md. Abdul Moghni

Aasim Usama

Jatin Taneja

Priyanshu Halder Saha

Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Free Fire Teams were unveiled by State Ministers

The Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 were unveiled by notable personalities, including state ministers. The personalities unveiling the teams are as follows.

Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 unveiling (Image by ESPL)

Mr. V. Srinivas Goud

Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Services

Govt. Of Telangana

Mr. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar

Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare

Govt. of Maharashtra

Mr. Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister

Govt. of Delhi

Mr. Manoj Tiwary

Hon’ble Minister of Department of Youth Services and Sports

Govt. Of West Bengal

Mr. K.C. Narayana Gowda

Hon’ble Minister of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department of Planning

Govt. of Karnataka

Mr. Ashok Chandna

Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs (Independent charge)

Govt. of Rajasthan

Mr. Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi

Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

Govt. of Punjab

RJ Balaji

Radio jockey, director, sports broadcaster and writer based out of Chennai

Edited by Gautham Balaji