Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 announced, kicks-off from August 16, 2021

Free Fire esports team franchises, representative of different corners of India, were announced to compete in Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021.
The final 8 teams for the Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Free Fire tournament have been selected. ESPL 2021, which began on June 16, 2021, will see the athletes competing in the popular battle royale game Free Fire as the winners will have ₹25,00,000/- prize money to win.
The final phase of the tournament will kick off on August 16, 2021, and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar, Booyah, Koode, YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak.
The Free Fire Teams to compete in Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021
The final eight franchise teams were chosen through a draft process. Each team represented a city team, and in the final stage during the draft, popular influencers and Esports gamers were roped in to conduct the process.
The eight city teams represented are:
Kolkata Kaijus (represented by BADGEE99)
- Hriteek Ranjan
- Muhammed Faizal. N
- Prahast Garg
- Azmal Akhtar Choudhury
- Yogesh Buchale
Hyderabad Hydras (represented by Total Gaming)
- Ajay Sharma
- Vora Hetkumar
- Daksh Garg
- Narai Yadav
- Anshul Rawat
Rajasthan Reapers (represented by 4 UNKNOWN)
- Swastik Madhukar Dushing
- Anand Madhukar Dushing
- Radhe Thakor
- Vadehr Anil Devashibhai
- Mohd Zuber
Delhi Dukes (represented by AFF Esports)
- Owais Bhati
- Kanishk Verma
- Rahil Katoch
- Pavan Adwani
- Arpit Tyagi
Bengaluru Ballistics (represented by TWO SIDE GAMERS)
- Ritik Jain
- Ojasvi Kamra
- Vihan Datta
- Bhavesh Lakhwani
Chennai Celestials (represented by No Chance)
- Priyansh
- Devesh Chauhan
- Aritra Adak
- Priyanshu Kumar
- Soumya Sundar
Mumbai Marshals (represented by TSM FTX)
- Sagar Patel
- Indranil Saha
- Jayesh Yadav
- Naitik Khosto
- Asjad Khateeb
Punjab Paladins (represented by Head Hunters)
- Satyam Thakur
- Md. Abdul Moghni
- Aasim Usama
- Jatin Taneja
- Priyanshu Halder Saha
Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 Free Fire Teams were unveiled by State Ministers
The Free Fire esports teams for Esports Premier League (ESPL) 2021 were unveiled by notable personalities, including state ministers. The personalities unveiling the teams are as follows.
Mr. V. Srinivas Goud
Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Services
Govt. Of Telangana
Mr. Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar
Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare
Govt. of Maharashtra
Mr. Manish Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister
Govt. of Delhi
Mr. Manoj Tiwary
Hon’ble Minister of Department of Youth Services and Sports
Govt. Of West Bengal
Mr. K.C. Narayana Gowda
Hon’ble Minister of Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports Department of Planning
Govt. of Karnataka
Mr. Ashok Chandna
Hon’ble Minister of Sports & Youth Affairs (Independent charge)
Govt. of Rajasthan
Mr. Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi
Hon’ble Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs
Govt. of Punjab
RJ Balaji
Radio jockey, director, sports broadcaster and writer based out of Chennai