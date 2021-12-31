Free Fire Faded Wheel brings Winter Ironthrasher Bundle: How to get, ending date, and more details

Free Fire users have no concerns about cosmetic items since plenty of them are accessible in the game. Outfits have always gained gamers' attention, and developers regularly release new options, some for free and others for diamonds.

The Winter Ironthrasher Bundle is the latest addition to Free Fire. It is available in the Faded Wheel, along with other winter-themed items and a Reindeer Cover bandana. Players do not have a free spin available, as has been the case with the last several Faded Wheels.

New Faded Wheel in Free Fire offers Winter Ironthrasher Bundle

The new Faded Wheel kicked off on 31 December 2021 and will be accessible for the next seven days. During this period, players can use diamonds to get any of the eight objects from the pool, including the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle.

The prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

The available items in the prize pool are:

Winter Ironthrasher Bundle

Winter Party Backpack

Winterlands 2020

Snowman's Frenzy

Winterlands 2020 Avatar

Pet Skin: Snowy Robo

1x Cube Fragment

Winterlands 2020 Parachute

Winterlands Ice Box

Reindeer Cover

Gamers can pick which two items they do not wish to receive. Furthermore, once they have drawn a specific prize, it will not be repeated, but the cost of the following spin will rise.

The diamond costs of all the spins are 9, 19, 39, 69, 99, 149, 199, 499. As a result, users should be aware that they will require a maximum of 1082 diamonds.

Those with enough diamonds must consider adding this Winter Ironthrasher Bundle to their collection. Here are the steps to obtain the bundle

Step 1: Players can open Luck Royale within Free Fire.

Users are required to open Luck Royale (Image via Free FIre)

Step 2: Next, they should select the Faded Wheel tab with the Winter Ironthrasher Bundle as the reward.

The first spin will need nine diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Users can remove the two items they do not wish to obtain and continue making spins until they get the desired item.

Since some items were previously accessible, gamers will get the maximum value if they do not already own the cosmetics available in the prize pool.

