Free Fire Faded Wheel event: Emperor's Treasure Machine emote, Golden Seat Loot Box, and more

A new Free Fire Faded Wheel was added by Garena recently, offering players a range of exclusive rewards. The main attraction of the event is the Emperor's Treasure Machine emote, also referred to as Emperor’s Travel emote. Additionally, individuals can acquire several other cosmetic items through the event, including the likes of Golden Seat Loot Box and Ducky Umbrella Bat.

As with every other Faded Wheel, users will have to remove two unwanted rewards from the prize pool, which consists of 10 items. Upon doing so, they can make the spins to withdraw the items.

Further details regarding the new Free Fire Faded Wheel are offered in the section below.

Free Fire Faded Wheel event guide

The Faded Wheel will operate until May 23, 2024 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Faded Wheel event was introduced to the battle royale title on May 10, 2024, and it will operate until May 23, 2024. Gamers will have to spend diamonds to make the spins and withdraw the items from the prize pool.

As specified earlier, two unwanted items from the list of rewards must be removed. Accordingly, users will be certain to get the grand prize of the Emperor's Treasure Machine emote in a total of eight spins.

The following are all the rewards that are accessible through the Faded Wheel event:

Emperor's Treasure Machine emote

2x Magic Cube Fragment

2x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate

Bat – Ducky Umbrella

3x Supply Crate

Loot Box – Golden Seat

3x Armor Crate

2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Ducky Sandals

3x Pet Food

Since gamers are guaranteed to receive all the items in the prize pool, spending diamonds on this Free Fire event could be worth it. Listed below is a breakdown of the cost of the spins:

Spin 1: 9 diamonds

Spin 2: 19 diamonds

Spin 3: 39 diamonds

Spin 4: 69 diamonds

Spin 5: 99 diamonds

Spin 6: 149 diamonds

Spin 7: 199 diamonds

Spin 8: 499 diamonds

As a result, users will end up getting all the available rewards in a total of 874 diamonds, which could be a good deal. If they are lucky, they may receive the Emperor’s Treasure Machine emote for a lower cost.

However, if players aren’t interested in the rewards, they can save the in-game currency and use it on other events like the Mystery Shop.

How to access the new Free Fire Faded Wheel event

You can refer to the steps provided below to access the Faded Wheel event:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and click on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Next, tap on the Free Fire Faded Wheel event and remove the two unwanted items from the prize pool.

Step 3: You can finally make the spins by spending diamonds on the event.

The received rewards can later be equipped and used in-game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback