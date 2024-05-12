  • home icon
  • Free Fire
  • Free Fire Faded Wheel event: Emperor's Treasure Machine emote, Golden Seat Loot Box, and more

Free Fire Faded Wheel event: Emperor's Treasure Machine emote, Golden Seat Loot Box, and more

By Nishant Thakkar
Modified May 12, 2024 01:43 IST
A new Faded Wheel has started in the game (Image via Garena)
A new Faded Wheel has started in the game (Image via Garena)

A new Free Fire Faded Wheel was added by Garena recently, offering players a range of exclusive rewards. The main attraction of the event is the Emperor's Treasure Machine emote, also referred to as Emperor’s Travel emote. Additionally, individuals can acquire several other cosmetic items through the event, including the likes of Golden Seat Loot Box and Ducky Umbrella Bat.

As with every other Faded Wheel, users will have to remove two unwanted rewards from the prize pool, which consists of 10 items. Upon doing so, they can make the spins to withdraw the items.

Further details regarding the new Free Fire Faded Wheel are offered in the section below.

Free Fire Faded Wheel event guide

The Faded Wheel will operate until May 23, 2024 (Image via Garena)
The Faded Wheel will operate until May 23, 2024 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Faded Wheel event was introduced to the battle royale title on May 10, 2024, and it will operate until May 23, 2024. Gamers will have to spend diamonds to make the spins and withdraw the items from the prize pool.

As specified earlier, two unwanted items from the list of rewards must be removed. Accordingly, users will be certain to get the grand prize of the Emperor's Treasure Machine emote in a total of eight spins.

The following are all the rewards that are accessible through the Faded Wheel event:

  • Emperor's Treasure Machine emote
  • 2x Magic Cube Fragment
  • 2x Warrior’s Spirit Weapon Loot Crate
  • Bat – Ducky Umbrella
  • 3x Supply Crate
  • Loot Box – Golden Seat
  • 3x Armor Crate
  • 2x Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate
  • Ducky Sandals
  • 3x Pet Food

Since gamers are guaranteed to receive all the items in the prize pool, spending diamonds on this Free Fire event could be worth it. Listed below is a breakdown of the cost of the spins:

  • Spin 1: 9 diamonds
  • Spin 2: 19 diamonds
  • Spin 3: 39 diamonds
  • Spin 4: 69 diamonds
  • Spin 5: 99 diamonds
  • Spin 6: 149 diamonds
  • Spin 7: 199 diamonds
  • Spin 8: 499 diamonds

As a result, users will end up getting all the available rewards in a total of 874 diamonds, which could be a good deal. If they are lucky, they may receive the Emperor’s Treasure Machine emote for a lower cost.

However, if players aren’t interested in the rewards, they can save the in-game currency and use it on other events like the Mystery Shop.

How to access the new Free Fire Faded Wheel event

You can refer to the steps provided below to access the Faded Wheel event:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and click on the Luck Royale icon located on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: Next, tap on the Free Fire Faded Wheel event and remove the two unwanted items from the prize pool.

Step 3: You can finally make the spins by spending diamonds on the event.

The received rewards can later be equipped and used in-game.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी