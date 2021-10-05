Free Fire Feed The Pet event guide: How to get free Kitty pet and Mr Waggor skin this week

Garena has introduced a whole lot of new events to celebrate the global release of Free Fire MAX. One of the newly added events is Feed The Pet, which has an exclusive Mr Waggor pet skin and Kitty pet, among other rewards up for grabs.

The event started on 4 October and will be available until 10 October.

Users need to earn Biscuit Token by completing daily missions (Image via Free Fire)

During this time, users have to complete a set of daily missions to earn Biscuit Tokens. Subsequently, they can use these items to start the event-related mini-game.

Users need to select the pets (Image via Free Fire)

In this mini-game, players will have 30 seconds to choose from the 12 pets. Each requires a given number of Biscuit Tokens and offers Star Tokens as rewards. Gamers must wisely use all the Biscuit Tokens as all the unused ones will be removed.

Users can then exchange Star Tokens from the Store page to attain various rewards, including pets, their skins, and more.

Punk Waggor skin and Kitty pet up for grabs in Free Fire

Follow these steps to obtain the rewards from Feed The Pet event:

Step 1: You must open the Feed The Pet interface by selecting the event under the Max the Fire tab.

Users need to open the Feed the Pet interface (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, you must start the game using 100 Biscuit Tokens. If you do not have sufficient tokens, you have to complete the missions to obtain them.

Step 3: You must earn Star Tokens by selecting the pets.

Step 4: Once you have collected sufficient tokens, you may redeem the rewards from the store.

Rewards

There are numerous items available in the store (Image via Free Fire)

Here is the complete set of rewards available in the store, along with the corresponding number of Star Tokens.

Random Loadout Loot Crate (Limit 50) – 20 Star Tokens

Gold Royale Voucher (Limit 5) – 20 Star Tokens

Pet Food (Limit 10) – 25 Star Tokens

Shark Attack Gun Box (Limit 5) – 50 Star Tokens

Digital Invasion Gun Box (Limit 5) – 50 Star Tokens

Kitty pet (Limit 1) – 300 Star Tokens

Pet Skin: Punk Waggor (Limit 1) – 350 Star Tokens

