Free Fire FFPL redeem code for Indian server (Today): Redemption process explained

The third matchday of the Free Fire Pro League Winter 2021 has concluded. Players enjoyed watching the top Indian teams cross swords against one another and participating in the FFPL Dream Team event. Users must choose four professional players to build a squad, and based on their performance, gamers will get points, subsequently earning multiple rewards.

Power-ups are essential in this event, since they may significantly boost the overall score, allowing users to receive a prize from a higher tier. The codes for these power-ups are given out during the live streams, and here is the code that was released today.

Free Fire India server redeem code for today (15 January 2022)

Bonus 10 points rewards (Image via Garena)

Redeem code: FFPLIWUWUNSH

Rewards: Bonus 10 points

The code is functional and users should utilize it as soon as possible to reap the rewards.

Note: This redeem code is designed for users playing on the Indian server and must be utilized only through the special FFPL Dream Team event interface and not on the official Rewards Redemption Site.

Here are some of the redeem codes for power-ups:

FFPLOJEUFHSI

FFPLWIEDUSNH

FFPLWERNSHLT

Other Free Fire redeem codes can be found here.

Guide to use the redeem code

The procedure to use this code is slightly different. Gamers should carefully repeat the instructions given below to obtain the rewards to avoid confusion and get the rewards easily without any errors:

Step 1: Players need to open the Garena Free Fire on their device and sign in to their account.

Step 2: Next, open the events by tapping on the calendar option. Users should subsequently access the event interface by clicking on the go-to button under the FFPL Dream Team section under the esports tab.

Click the Power-Up Redemption button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Subsequently, they can click on the Power-Up Redemption button present on the top right corner of the screen.

Enter the code and click confirm (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A new dialog box will appear, and gamers can enter the redeem provided earlier. Once they finally hit the confirm button, the code will be successfully redeemed.

Players can use the power-ups to boost their score for any subsequent match days.

An error will appear on the screen if the code has expired and users cannot attain the power-up.

