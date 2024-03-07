Free Fire Fighter Ring event: Bear Incarnate Bundle, Bull Incarnate Bundle, and more

Free Fire Fighter Ring is the latest Ring-based event Garena has introduced. Its two primary components are the Bear Incarnate Bundle and the Bull Incarnate Bundle, both of which are incredible costumes you will be able to equip on male characters in-game. Aside from offering an incredible aesthetic, the costumes also feature special effects for when you knock and eliminate an enemy.

There are two other themed rewards available in the Free Fire Fighter Ring event, namely, Motorbike – Incarnational Speed and Scythe – Incarnation. The event will only operate for two weeks, and you have this window to decide whether or not you wish to get the rewards.

Free Fire Fighter Ring event guide

The new event lasts for two weeks (Image via Garena)

Garena introduced the Free Fire Fighter Ring event on March 7, 2024, which will run until March 20, 2024. As mentioned, the Bear Incarnate Bundle and the Bull Incarnate Bundle are the two primary rewards offered as part of the newly commenced Free Fire event. To acquire them, you must spend diamonds on making the spins.

The cost of spins isn’t extremely expensive, with each selling for 20 diamonds. Also, a collection of 10+1 spins is valued at 200 diamonds. After a spin is made, an exclusive reward from the following pool gets withdrawn:

Bear Incarnate Bundle

Bull Incarnate Bundle

Motorbike – Incarnational Speed

Scythe – Incarnation

100x Universal Ring Tokens

10x Universal Ring Tokens

5x Universal Ring Tokens

3x Universal Ring Tokens

2x Universal Ring Tokens

1x Universal Ring Token

In a similar manner to the other Ring-based events, if you fail to receive your preferred item, you may utilize the Universal Ring Tokens to get the same.

Exchange the tokens for the preferred rewards (Image via Garena)

The specifics of the exchange in the Fighter Ring event are as follows:

Bull Incarnate Bundle: 250x Universal Ring Tokens

Bear Incarnate Bundle: 250x Universal Ring Tokens

Scythe – Incarnation: 70x Universal Ring Tokens

Motorbike – Incarnational Speed: 50x Universal Ring Tokens

Grenade – Incarnation: 20x Universal Ring Tokens

Name Change Card: 40x Universal Ring Tokens

Room Card: 15x Universal Ring Tokens

Magic Cube Fragment: 5x Universal Ring Tokens

FAMAS Metallic Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Phantom Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

BOOYAH Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate: 4x Universal Ring Tokens

Armor Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Supply Crate: 1x Universal Ring Token

Leg Pockets: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bounty Token: 1x Universal Ring Token

Pocket Market: 1x Universal Ring Token

Bonfire: 1x Universal Ring Token

Airdrop Aid: 1x Universal Ring Token

Secret Clue: 1x Universal Ring Token

The Universal Ring Tokens can also be saved and used in the upcoming Ring-based events.

How to access the Free Fire Fighter Ring

You may follow the steps outlined below to access the Fighter Ring event:

Step 1: Open the game and navigate to the Luck Royale section.

Step 2: Click on the Fighter Ring event.

Step 3: Choose either of the spin options and complete the purchase.

A random Free Fire reward will be pulled, and the diamonds will be deducted.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.