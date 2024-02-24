Free Fire Fist Royale event: Flaming Fist, Frozen Flame Fist and more rewards

The Free Fire Fist Royale leaks have turned out to be true, and the Luck Royale has made its way into the battle royale title. The event offers the Flaming Fist and the Frozen Flame Fist as the primary grand prizes. Other skins are also available as miscellaneous FF rewards.

Those interested in the Fist Royale can spend diamonds to make spins during the event. Since a grand prize is guaranteed within 50 spins, it is certainly worth a shot. The grand prizes won’t be repeated, so players are sure to receive both the fist skins within 100 spins.

Free Fire Fist Royale event guide

Fist Royale was added to the game on February 24, 2024 (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire Fist Royale was added to the game on February 24, 2024, and players can access it for the next two weeks.

Like most other Luck Royales, this one requires you to spend diamonds to make spins. Each spin is priced at 20 diamonds, whereas a set of 10+1 spins will cost 200 diamonds. Upon making a spin, a random reward from the massive prize pool will be withdrawn.

Listed below are the items available in the Free Fire Fist Royale:

Fist – Frozen Flame

Fist – Flaming

Blue Activewear

Office Hoodie

Male Techwear (Pants)

Short Skirt (Blue)

Down Shoes (Male)

Sports Shoes (Violet)

Backpack – Full Stealth

Parachute – Arctic Flame

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate

Frenzy Bunny (Charge Buster + Mini Uzi) Weapon Loot Crate

FFWS 2021 Weapon Loot Crate

Engineer Weapon Loot Crate

Cheetah Weapon Loot Crate

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate

Star Soul Weapon Loot Crate

Armor Crate

Supply Crate

Leg Pockets

Pocket Market

Bonfire

Airdrop Aid

Secret Clue

Bounty Token

Since both fist skins are guaranteed in 100 spins, it would take under 2000 diamonds to get them. With these cosmetics returning after a long time, you should not miss the opportunity to obtain them and add them to your collection.

How to access the Free Fire Fist Royale event

Access the event by following a few steps (Image via Garena)

You can refer to the steps below to access the new FF event:

Step 1: Open the battle royale title and click on the Luck Royale icon on the screen’s left side.

Step 2: A list of Luck Royales will appear on the screen. Select the Fist Royale.

Step 3: Choose the required spin option. A dialog box will appear, asking you to confirm the process.

Step 4: Proceed with the confirmation. Diamonds will be deducted from your account, and the items will be withdrawn from the prize pool.

You can then equip the fist skins from the “Armory” section.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.