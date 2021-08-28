Free Fire Friends Callback event: Get Thrash Metallic Loot Box skin and more rewards

Numerous events are underway in Free Fire to mark the fourth anniversary of the game. Many provide a range of free items, while others require that players spend the in-game currency, diamonds.

A new Friends Callback event has recently been added, which features a Thrash Metallic Loot Box as the reward.

Obtaining Thrash Metallic Loot Box skin and other rewards from Callback event in Free Fire

The Callback event commenced recently and will last for seven days. During this time, users can obtain rewards for inviting inactive friends back to the game.

Rewards available in the Callback event (Image via Free Fire)

Stated below are the rewards that gamers can receive from the newly started event:

Call Back one friend to get 10x Anniversary Dynamic Tokens

Call Back three friends to get 10x Anniversary Dynamic Tokens

Call Back five friends to get Thrash Metallic Loot Box

Call Back seven friends to get a 2x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expires on 30 September 2021)

Steps to access

Step 1: You need to open Free Fire and head to the events section by clicking on the “Calendar” icon.

You need to first press the “Calendar” icon to access the events (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, under the “4th-anniversary” tab, press on the “Friends Callback” tab. Subsequently, you have to click on the “Go To” button.

You should tap on the “Go To” button to access the Callback event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: After that, you must tap on the “Call back” button. A list will show up on your screen stating all the friends who are not active.

You are required to invite the friends through the link (Image via Free Fire)

Step 4: Click on the “Invite” button, and send the invite link to the players using any of the methods.

If the five players you have invited return to Free Fire, you will be eligible to claim the Thrash Metallic Loot Crate.

Edited by Ravi Iyer