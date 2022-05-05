Free Fire Friends Callback event: How to invite friends to get rare loot box skin

Events have been one of the most popular methods through which the vast majority of Free Fire users obtain free items. Subsequently, whenever a new one gets introduced, the entirety of the game’s community becomes extremely excited.

The Friends Callback is one of the most common events that is regularly made available within the battle royale title. A new one was added a few days ago as part of the Ramadan celebrations. It offers a rare loot box skin and a few other rewards.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing or downloading it on their devices.

How to complete the Friends Callback event in Free Fire to get a rare loot box skin

Here's the event that offers rare loot box skin (Image via Garena)

Following the start of Ramadan celebrations in Free Fire, a broad range of events have been added to the game, with the Friends Callback event being one of the newest events. Garena initially incorporated it on 3 May, and gamers will have until 8 May to accomplish the specific tasks.

To obtain the rare loot box skin, Cherished Emerald Loot Box, players will need to invite three friends to the game.

What is a callback? And how to do it for the event

A callback is the process of inviting users or friends who have been inactive for a long period of time. Users can create an invite link for the same by visiting the Friends Callback event in Free Fire.

These are the steps to complete it:

Step 1: Players should first open the game on their devices and then visit the 'Friends Callback' section.

Step 2: A ‘Call Back’ option will be present next to the rewards. Individuals can click on any one of the options.

Users must tap on the 'Invite' button (Image via Garena)

Step 3: A pop-up will soon appear on their screen, and users can then tap on the ‘Invite’ button.

Step 4: Finally, players can share these links with their friends. They will progress in the event when an invited user joins the game.

The specifics to receive all the rewards are:

Callback one friend: Weapon Royale Voucher

Callback three friends: Cherished Emerald Loot Box

Callback five friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Callback seven friends: 3x Weapon Royale Voucher

Users who want to receive these items should not pass up on this opportunity.

