Free Fire graphics settings for smooth and lag-free gameplay on Android

Garena Free Fire's compact size and its efficient performance on lower-end and mid-range devices were among the primary reasons behind the Battle Royale title's staggering popularity.

The famous mobile game has maintained that status till now as the game is still operable on low-end Android smartphones. However, with time and updates, the game's performance has taken a toll.

Many users often complain about issues like lags and frame drops. In most cases, however, these problems of lags are resolvable.

How to resolve issues like lags in Free Fire?

The external adjustments

Before players can check the game's settings, they need to check a few of the following things:

Players should make sure their internet network is stable so that the ping is not high as a greater amount often results in lags.

They should make sure that the device's RAM is free using the task manager. Background applications can be turned off to make sure the problem doesn't persist.

Any of the device's app, like battery saver, should also be turned off as it can hinder the performance of the internet or the game.

Sometimes ROM of the phone needs some free space, and consequently, it retards the device's speed. Hence, players can free up some memory to ensure ROM doesn't obstruct any function.

Once players have made sure none of the above issues persist, they can run the Free Fire. Furthermore, they can start a match to ensure no lags, frame drops, or other issues hinder the device's performance.

Adjustment of display settings

If lags or similar problems still exist, gamers can adjust their display settings. To open the display menu, players should tap on Settings in the top-right corner of the home screen of Free Fire.

They can take a look at the default display settings and adjust them as below:

Graphics - Smooth

High FPS - Normal

Auto Scale - Off

Low settings can help resolve lag issues with Free Fire. Consequently, players can enjoy smoother lag-free gameplay.

Refrain from using illegal game boosters

The legality of game Boosters often lies in the gray area. There are many which are considered illegal because they usually try to modify the game's data. Hence, users should avoid such applications as they can lead to bans in Free Fire.

