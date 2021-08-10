BGMI vs Free Fire: Which battle royale game is better for low-end Android devices after latest updates

BGMI and Free Fire are fan-favorite Battle Royale titles among Indian fans. The fantastic mobile gaming experience and continuous optimizations with consistent updates are the primary reasons behind the popularity of both.

Garena Free Fire received the much-awaited OB29 update on August 4. The latest version is 1.64.2, which has brought a plethora of items and balance changes to Free Fire. Along with the new features, the game has also consistently seen growth in overall quality, thanks to past updates.

Krafton officially released Battlegrounds Mobile India’s 1.5 version update in July and some minor updates. There were tons of new additions and adjustments that made it to the title through the latest update. Additionally, the Indian version was also synchronized with the global version.

BGMI and Free Fire: Comparing both games based on performance

System requirements

BGMI

BGMI on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 1.5.0.15338

Download Size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)

Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)

Free Fire

Free Fire on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above

Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)

Current version - 1.64.2

Download Size - 716 MB

Graphics

BGMI has more immersive graphics with excellent in-game mechanics (Image via BGMI)

BGMI offers an immersive gaming experience with a primary focus on details, sound, and mechanics. Hence, its graphics can be considered more realistic.

Garena, however, has also made considerable improvements with Free Fire’s graphics since its inception. The game now features aesthetically pleasing visuals.

Free Fire graphics (Image via Free Fire)

Other than graphics, BGMI has superior in-game mechanics and more sound optimization than Free Fire.

In the case of in-game physics, the latter still needs some more optimizations. However, it still provides a decent experience according to its size and capabilities.

Gameplay and modes

Game modes in BGMI (Image via BGMI)

Both BGMI and Free Fire have an abundance of game modes. The latest versions of both games have brought new modes to the respective games.

Gamers can choose between a classic Battle Royale game or a multiplayer mode in either game.

Free Fire game modes (Image via Free Fire)

BGMI is a more realistic BR that includes only gunfights and no special skills. Free Fire, on the contrary, has some exciting features like character abilities, beneficial weapon skins, gloo walls, pet skills, and more.

Which game is better for low-end Android phones?

Free Fire runs more efficiently on low-end Android phones (Image via Garena)

It is challenging to decide between BGMI and Free Fire, as they are equally excellent. Both games appeal to different fan bases due to the core difference between their gameplays.

However, when it comes to performance on low-end Android smartphones, Free Fire is a better option. It works pretty well on almost every phone with a decent Snapdragon 4 series or 6 series Qualcomm processor.

On the other hand, BGMI’s low-spec resource pack also works fine on many mid-range smartphones. It, however, often features some lag issues and frame drops due to the high-end graphics it offers.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

