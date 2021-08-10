BGMI vs Free Fire: Which battle royale game is better for low-end Android devices after latest updates

BGMI and Free Fire are fan-favorite Battle Royale titles among Indian fans. The fantastic mobile gaming experience and continuous optimizations with consistent updates are the primary reasons behind the popularity of both.
Garena Free Fire received the much-awaited OB29 update on August 4. The latest version is 1.64.2, which has brought a plethora of items and balance changes to Free Fire. Along with the new features, the game has also consistently seen growth in overall quality, thanks to past updates.
Krafton officially released Battlegrounds Mobile India’s 1.5 version update in July and some minor updates. There were tons of new additions and adjustments that made it to the title through the latest update. Additionally, the Indian version was also synchronized with the global version.
BGMI and Free Fire: Comparing both games based on performance
System requirements
BGMI
Required Android version - Android 5.1.1 or above
Minimum RAM - 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB for smooth gameplay)
Current version - 1.5.0.15338
Download Size - 749 MB (Varies with in-game resources)
Additional Resource Pack requirement - 672 MB (HD) or 409.9 MB (Low-spec)
Free Fire
Required Android version - Android 4.1 or above
Minimum RAM - 1 GB (Recommended 2 GB for smooth gameplay)
Current version - 1.64.2
Download Size - 716 MB
Graphics
BGMI offers an immersive gaming experience with a primary focus on details, sound, and mechanics. Hence, its graphics can be considered more realistic.
Garena, however, has also made considerable improvements with Free Fire’s graphics since its inception. The game now features aesthetically pleasing visuals.
Other than graphics, BGMI has superior in-game mechanics and more sound optimization than Free Fire.
In the case of in-game physics, the latter still needs some more optimizations. However, it still provides a decent experience according to its size and capabilities.
Gameplay and modes
Both BGMI and Free Fire have an abundance of game modes. The latest versions of both games have brought new modes to the respective games.
Gamers can choose between a classic Battle Royale game or a multiplayer mode in either game.
BGMI is a more realistic BR that includes only gunfights and no special skills. Free Fire, on the contrary, has some exciting features like character abilities, beneficial weapon skins, gloo walls, pet skills, and more.
Which game is better for low-end Android phones?
It is challenging to decide between BGMI and Free Fire, as they are equally excellent. Both games appeal to different fan bases due to the core difference between their gameplays.
However, when it comes to performance on low-end Android smartphones, Free Fire is a better option. It works pretty well on almost every phone with a decent Snapdragon 4 series or 6 series Qualcomm processor.
On the other hand, BGMI’s low-spec resource pack also works fine on many mid-range smartphones. It, however, often features some lag issues and frame drops due to the high-end graphics it offers.
Note: This article reflects the author’s views.