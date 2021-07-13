Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update APK download size, Play Store link, and more

After days of waiting, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 Update is finally releasing on Play Store today. The new update is expected to bring a lot of new stuff to the game. It is also anticipated that BGMI can get synchronized with the Global version of PUBG Mobile.

BGMI 1.5 will introduce a plethora of new optimizations and additions like a new weapon, new Royale Pass system, Ranking Cycles, balance changes, new map, and many more.

BGMI 1.5 update: Download link, size, new features, and more

Where to download BGMI 1.5 update?

BGMI version 1.5 update is releasing today

Players can download the upcoming BGMI update from the Google Play Store by clicking here. The update is currently not available on every device, but it is expected to go live today.

How big will BGMI 1.5 update size be?

Specifications of BGMI 1.5 update

BGMI 1.5 update size will be as large as 749 MB. So, the fans will need enough internet data with a stable connection and decent speed to download the latest BGMI update.

What will be the new features in BGMI after the 1.5 update?

New Feature: Throwable Consumables

Krafton has officially released the patch notes of the July update, and gamers can expect similar additions in BGMI like the PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition update. The new features in BGMI 1.5 update are as follows:

There will be a new Challenger Points feature in the upcoming Ranking Season

New Ranking Season: There has been a new rank addition between Ace and Conquerer and new feature addition to the Ranking system in BGMI. Players can earn Challenger points through classic matches to rank up in BGMI. Three seasons will make up one Cycle and will be known as C1 S1, C1 S2, and C1 S3 after the new update.

New RP Months: After 1.5 update, RP season will be shortened to one month and be known as RP months. Each ranking season will include two RP months, RP M1 and RP M2, starting from the upcoming season.

MG3 will be the new airdrop LMG in BGMI

New LMG: MG3 was added in PUBG Mobile through the 1.5 update, and the same gun will be arriving in BGMI post the 1.5 update. The new airdrop LMG will work with 7.62 mm ammo, autofire mode, and a bipod stand.

Other new additions and optimizations:

Mission Ignition mode will bring tons of futuristic stuff to Classic Erangel

New mode: Ignition mode will be another addition to the EvoGround in PUBG Mobile that will feature the Erangel map. There will be various futuristic features in the new mode and a new firearm ASM Abakan.

Ignition mode will be another addition to the EvoGround in PUBG Mobile that will feature the Erangel map. There will be various futuristic features in the new mode and a new firearm ASM Abakan. Sensitivity settings: The new update will offer customizable sensitivity settings for each gun.

The new update will offer customizable sensitivity settings for each gun. Throwable Consumables: After the new update, players will throw the consumable items across a trajectory that they can later collect.

After the new update, players will throw the consumable items across a trajectory that they can later collect. Changes for M249: M249 will become a part of ground spawns after the new update across all maps except Karakin.

Players can check the new BGMI update in the Google Play Store since the latest update is available partially for some devices and will fully arrive later today.

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Shaheen Banu