Top 5 features in PUBG Mobile 1.5 update

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is now live and has brought many new features and optimizations to the game. Players can download the latest update through Google Play Store to experience new additions and changes in PUBG Mobile.

There have been some transformations at different locations in Erangel. Developers have introduced a new mode, a new weapon, some balance changes, new game functions, and many more.

This article will discuss the top five features that players can see through the new PUBG Mobile update.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: New exciting additions and optimizations

1) New mode: Mission Ignition

Mission Ignition is the new EvoGround addition in PUBG Mobile(Image via PUBG Mobile)

PUBG 1.5: Ignition has introduced a new mode, Mission Ignition, which players can access through EvoGround in map Erangel. Mission Ignition will feature various transformations made to the Erangel map to appear as an experimental base for some high-tech scientific research.

The locations in Erangel that have been remodeled and renamed are:

Pochinki - Transit Center

Georgopol - Port of Georgopol

School - Tech Center

Military Base - Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency

Malta Power - Energy Center

The mode will also feature a new exclusive weapon, ASM Abakan, Hyperlinks, Air conveyors, Robots, and other dynamic elements.

2) New Royale Pass system

New RP system will be introduced in a few days (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The 1.5 update of PUBG Mobile is set to replace the older Royale Pass seasons with the new Royale Pass Month. After the end of the current RP season on July 12, the upcoming RP events will become a monthly affair starting from July 14. The names for the upcoming PUBG Mobile RP months will be:

Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era (July 14 to August 12)

Royale Pass Month 2: Project T (August 13 to September 13)

The prices of the RP have also been adjusted through the new update, and the ordinary RP will cost 360 UC while the price of Elite RP will be 960 UC.

3) New Clan Battle mode

Developers will introduce a new Clan Battle through PUBG Mobile 1.5: Ignition, in which the clans of the same type and activity level will engage in a 14-day battle. The battle will include missions that clan members can complete daily to procure Clash points and daily base rewards.

The clan with more base rewards will win the Seasonal Clan Battle, and the clan members will receive various rewards after the clan or individual victories in PUBG Mobile.

4) New Weapon: MG3

New airdrop weapon: MG3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The new update has brought a new light machine gun, MG3, to the armory with an excellent firing rate and can quickly fire around 660 to 990 rounds per minute. MG3 uses 7.6mm ammo and is an exclusive airdrop weapon.

5) New throwable consumables

After the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update, players can throw consumable items like drinks, painkillers, etc., in a match like a throwable at a specific range. Any player can later pick up these throwable consumables.

This new feature will help teammates and gamers enable this feature through the settings menu.

Edited by Srijan Sen