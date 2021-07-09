PUBG Mobile 1.5 update new season Royale Pass release date and time revealed

The Royale Pass is one of the primary sources for players to acquire various exclusive rewards like sets in PUBG Mobile, and they are looking forward to the upcoming one (Season 20). The current pass is due to expire on July 12th, and players cannot access the RP section after that.

As described in the patch notes of the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 version, the developers have revealed several changes that they will make to the RP system.

Release date of the new Royale Pass (Season 20) in PUBG Mobile

The game's developers have announced that the duration of the Royale Pass has been changed to one month and that there would be two different passes that would be released for each version of PUBG Mobile.

The names and dates for the upcoming two passes are as follows:

Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era (July 14th - August 12th)

Royale Pass Month 2: Project T (August 13th - September 13th)

They are expected to start at 2 AM UTC (7:30 AM IST) on the respective days mentioned above.

Other details about the new Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile

1) As stated above, Royale Passes will be adjusted to a month each, and users have a chance to claim an exclusive welcome gift after they access it for the first time.

2) Change in the price: Regular RP and Elite RP now cost 360 UC and 960 UC.

3) The maximum rank was altered to 50. However, the devs made no changes to the quality of the rewards.

Users can check out some of the leaked rewards in the video provided below:

Apart from this, the PUBG Mobile 1.5 update also brings these changes:

New weapon - MG3

Mission Ignition (July 9th - September 6th)

PUBG Mobile x Tesla content (July 9th - September 6th)

New glass windows

New quick wheel

New throwable consumables

Customized firearm settings

Specialized firearm sensitivity customizations

Challenge point system

Tier icon improvements

Clan battle

Game performance and improvements

Readers can head here to read the complete patch notes.

