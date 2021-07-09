PUBG Mobile 1.5 update: Free rewards, new features, and more

The 1.5 version of PUBG Mobile was released earlier today. The update will be rolled out for all devices throughout the day.

Fans can play the new version of PUBG Mobile as soon as they download it since the game servers haven't been taken down for maintenance.

It should be noted that PUBG Mobile 1.5 does not support matchmaking with players who have older versions of the game. Players should, therefore, download the latest version of the title as soon as possible.

Details regarding PUBG Mobile 1.5 update

Free rewards

There are a number of free rewards that players will receive for updating PUBG Mobile between July 9th and July 16th. The rewards are listed below:

1) 2,888 BP

2) 100 AG

3) Victorian Maiden Backpack (3d) ×1.

Features

Ignition mode

In the latest PUBG Mobile update, DynaHex, a technology and energy company, is changing the classic Erangel map. Several alterations have been made to the locations on the map. Here are the re-modeled locations:

Pochinki - Transit Center

Georgopol - Port of Georgopol

School - Tech Center

Military Base - Security Center

Yasnaya Polyana - Logistics Agency

Mylta Power - Energy Center

Additionally, the Ignition mode will feature special gameplay systems, unique firearms, attachments, vehicles and items. It will also feature content related to the PUBG Mobile x Tesla collaboration, such as Tesla Gigafactory and Tesla Semi.

Changes to Royale Pass

The duration of the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile has been changed to 1 month. There will be two different passes available for each version of PUBG Mobile. The prices of the Ordinary RP and Elite RP have also been altered to 360 UC and 960 UC, respectively. In addition, the maximum rank of an RP has been changed to 50.

There are many other adjustments that have been made to the Royale Pass, including missions.

New weapon - M63

A new LMG is coming to PUBG Mobile with the new update. Featuring a unique firing mode, the MG3 is capable of firing 660 to 990 rounds per minute. The gun can be found in airdrops and uses 7.62mm rounds.

Readers can click here to read the detailed patch notes for the new PUBG Mobile update.

