Krafton may release BGMI for iOS sooner than expected, according to PUBG Mobile influencer Maxtern’s hint

Sagar “Maxtern” Thakur is one of the most well-known influencers in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) community. The YouTuber and esports caster has recently given a hint regarding the iOS release of the Indian version of the game.

Having been announced in May, Battlegrounds Mobile India has garnered lots of attention. After the official Android launch, users are now looking forward to the next update, expected to be released in the coming few days.

However, there has been no news or update from the developers about BGMI’s release on Apple devices, leaving the players disappointed.

Maxtern has dropped a hint regarding the release of BGMI on iOS

iOS me kuchh dhamaka hone wala h🔥 — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) July 5, 2021

In one of his most recent tweets, the content creator with 1.13 million subscribers quoted the following:

“IOS me kuchh dhamaka hone wala h”

Hence, it can be expected that the game could be coming out very soon on iOS devices, but nothing can be said or confirmed until the developers have made an official announcement.

The support section of the game still reads this about the release on iOS:

“We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

Also read: BGMI v1.4.1 full version APK+OBB download link for Android devices: APK file size, system requirements, and more

Many players and esports athletes had to resort to the usage of Android devices to play Battlegrounds Mobile India as they were left waiting for iOS release. Previously, there were rumors that the game would be launching on the platform with the official launch, but that didn’t happen.

July 6 iOS !! #battlegroundsmobileindia — Kuldeep Lather (@Kullthegreat) July 2, 2021

Apart from this, another prominent figure, Kullthegreat, had earlier given a clue. He stated that the title would be out on July 6th for iOS, but that wasn’t the case.

As of now, there is no other option for the players than to wait. They can follow the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) section of Sportskeeda to stay updated with all the official news.

Also read: “I will professionally represent ForceOne X Legstump Esports when Battlegrounds Mobile India finally goes live”: Syedshabbir “Shabbir Gaming” Ahmed

Edited by Ravi Iyer