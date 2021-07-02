PUBG Mobile fans flood Twitter with memes as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) full version receives official launch

Battlegrounds Mobile India fans can't keep their calm as the final version has been officially released on the Google Play Store. However, iOS users are still disappointed as no announcement has been made from Krafton's side regarding the game's launch on iOS.

As soon as the game was released at 6:30 AM (IST), PUBG Mobile fans stormed the internet with hilarious memes as #BGMI and #battlegroundsmobileindia trends on Twitter.

Fans celebrate the official launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India on Twitter

After a few minutes of the official launch, Twitter saw numerous memes from users celebrating the release:

Installed #BGMI

Uninstalled padhai, parivaar, pyaar, sukh, chain, araam, neend. — Harshvardhan Singh Thapa (@Humorosaurus) July 2, 2021

#BGMI official launched in playstore



Bgmi players rn : pic.twitter.com/d3iSfa3FjS — Anubhav Yadav (@Anu_0075) July 2, 2021

However, other than sharing funny memes, a few users also reported some serious issues regarding the ping of mobile data users. The user reported that the in-game ping of Battlegrounds Mobile India is still as high as 100. But players expected it to be around 50-60ms as BGMI is hosted by an Indian server.

Ping is still above 100 🤣



Is there any use of this launch i expected 50-60 ping in bgmi but it is worst then of global

And where is season 1 #BGMI pic.twitter.com/XTj3qfKP7r — Akshay (@DeadLyMaN999) July 2, 2021

iOS users also shared their disappointment on Twitter as Krafton gives no sign for the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India on the Apple App Store.

#battlegroundsmobileindia #BGMI

IOS users - Humare liye kch soche ho ?

Le Krafton : pic.twitter.com/MB3pBbZbqq — Saurabh Taak (@su_saiyan) July 2, 2021

#BGMI launched officially today but it’s not available for iOS users🥲. Le iOS users be like:- #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/wEAuU8OFlN — Siddhesh Gite (@GiteSiddhesh) July 2, 2021

#BGMI officially launched only on Playstore. It is not available on Appstore.

Le iOS users: #battlegroundsmobileindia pic.twitter.com/vvgNkDt5HQ — GURPANTH SANDHU (@Gurpanthinsan) July 2, 2021

#BGMI available on Play Store only for android users

Android user to iOS : pic.twitter.com/KkzuFGYojK — 么mr guptα®🌠 (@A_man_0) July 2, 2021

Since the release of BGMI on Android platforms, queries regarding the official release date on iOS have been put up.

Answering the query, “Does Krafton have a release planning for IOS version?” the developers stated that:

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

The support section of BGMI (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

All that iOS users can do is wait for the official announcement from Krafton itself. Meanwhile, Android users can download Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Google Play Store by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Head to the Google Play Store and search for "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Step 2: Then click on the most relevant result and tap on the green-colored "Install" button. The download will begin shortly after.

Note: The download size is 721 MB, but it may vary on every device.

Step 3: After completing the installation, tap on the "Play" button to launch the game.

Also read: BGMI crosses 10 million downloads in two weeks, free reward given to players

Edited by Shaheen Banu